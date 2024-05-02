Submit Release
MDC offers free Discover Nature — Fishing lessons on May 17 near Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering free Discover Nature — Fishing lessons with some advanced skills taught. The third and fourth lessons in the series will be offered from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17, at Lake Jacomo near Blue Springs. MDC will provide the fishing gear and bait. Instructors will give tips and demonstrate gear, then participants will go fishing with coaching from MDC staff and volunteers.

Lesson 3 and Lesson 4 in the four-part Discover Nature — Fishing series will be offered in this class. The class is open to individuals and families for participants ages 7 and older. Participants must have already taken Lesson 1 and Lesson 2 in the series. No fishing permit is required while taking the lesson. Instructors will talk about fish biology, aquatic habitats, and fishing with lures.

Registration is required, and each participant must be registered individually. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/465.

MDC staff and volunteers will present Discover Nature — Fishing lessons throughout the summer at various locations. To find classes near you, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zty. For information about Missouri fishing opportunities, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z9N.

