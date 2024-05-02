Brera Holdings Announces FENIX Trophy Final Four Matches set for May 10-12

Third Edition of UEFA-Recognized Social Impact Soccer Tournament to take place in picturesque Lake Garda, Italy

DUBLIN, Ireland and MILAN, Italy, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FENIX Trophy Tournament, called the "Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, a property created, owned and operated by Brera Holdings PLC ("Brera Holdings" or "the Company") (Nasdaq:BREA), announces that the four remaining teams are ready to take to the field to compete for one of the most coveted amateur trophies of the season. From Friday, May 10, to Sunday, May 12, the welcoming and picturesque settings of Desenzano del Garda will host the Final Four of the FENIX Trophy, a football (American soccer) event created by Brera Milano and formally recognized by UEFA, which is now in its third edition, designed to deliver the excitement that only amateur football can ensure.



After hosting the first edition of the FENIX Trophy in Rimini, won by FC United of Manchester, in 2022, and the second edition at Milan's "Meazza", in 2023, won by Denmark's BK Skjold, the FENIX Trophy 2024, the third edition, takes place on the shores of Lake Garda.

Following the FENIX Trophy draw, which took place on Tuesday, April 30, in Milan, the semifinal pairings are set for the “Tre Stelle-Francesco Ghizzi" stadium, as follows:

Friday, May 10- Two Semi-final matches

6:30 p.m. FC United of Manchester (https://fc-utd.co.uk/) vs. Lewes FC (https://lewesfc.com/)

9:00 p.m. Enfleid Town (https://etfc.london/) vs. Prague Raptors (https://www.pragueraptors.com/)

Saturday, May 11- The four finalists and their supporters are invited to attend organized events.

Sunday May 12- Championship and Third place matches

2:00 p.m. Third place final.

4:30 p.m. Championship final.

“Strong competition and stronger cultural bonds are some of the hallmarks of the FENIX Trophy Tournament and this year we are building on the first two editions’ success, as our guests will experience La forza della vita Italia on Lake Garda for a Champions League-like tournament that promises to deliver top level football,” said Brera Holdings CEO Pierre Galoppi.

Fans can also follow the Final Four live on the FENIX Trophy TV channel.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is focused on expanding its social impact football (American soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football- and sports-related consulting services.

The Company seeks to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that was acquired by the Company in 2022. Brera FC, known as "The Third Team of Milan," is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The Company owns the trademarked FENIX Trophy Tournament, a nonprofessional pan-European football competition recognized by UEFA, inaugurated in September 2021 and organized by Brera FC. "FENIX" is an acronym for "Friendly European Nonprofessional Innovative Xenial." BBC Sport has called the FENIX Trophy "the Champions League for amateurs," and Brera FC hosted the 2023 finals at Milan's legendary San Siro Stadium. In October 2022, the Internet Marketing Association at its IMPACT 22 Conference named Brera FC as its award recipient for "Social Impact Through Soccer," recognizing the Company's focus at an international level with this distinction.

In March 2023, the Company expanded to Africa with the establishment of Brera Tchumene FC, a team then admitted to the Second Division League in Mozambique, a country of nearly 32 million people. Brera Tchumene FC won its post-season tournament and in November 2023 was promoted to Mocambola, the First Division in Mozambique. In April 2023, the Company acquired 90% of the European first division football team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev in North Macedonia, a country with participation rights in two major Union of European Football Association ("UEFA") competitions.

In June 2023, Brera acquired a strategic stake in Manchester United PLC, a portion of which was subject to a tender offer by Sir Jim Radcliffe and sold at a 74% realized gain. In July 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of a majority ownership in the Italian Serie A1 women's professional volleyball team UYBA Volley S.s.d.a.r.l. In September 2023, the Company assumed control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a team in the Mongolian National Premier League, which became Brera Ilch FC when the football season resumed in March 2024. In January 2024, the Company announced the launch of a proactive search for an Italian Serie B football club target designed to bring multi-club ownership of the highest tiers of professional sports ownership to mass investors through the Company's Nasdaq-listed shares. In February 2024 the Brera Holdings Advisory Board was established with MLS founder and World Cup director Alan Rothenberg, luxury lifestyle executive Massimo Ferragamo, sports business leaders Paul Tosetti and Marshall Geller, and Italian football icon Giuseppe Rossi. Brera Holdings PLC is focused on bottom-up value creation from undervalued sports clubs and talent, innovation powered business growth, and socially-impactful outcomes. See www.breraholdings.com

