SECU Board of Directors Honors Rose Skinner for 50 Years of Dedicated Service

RALEIGH, N.C., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a special presentation, the Board of Directors of State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) honored Financial Services Manager Rose Skinner for 50 years of SECU service. Skinner is the first employee in the cooperative’s history to reach this incredible career milestone. Nearly 100 Credit Union employees and volunteers gave Skinner a standing ovation as SECU Board Chair Mona Moon presented her with a framed Board Resolution acknowledging her many contributions and her tremendous dedication to SECU members and the organization.



“Rose Skinner has spent her entire career serving in Greenville, building strong relationships with our members, while training and mentoring many employees across the state,” said Moon. “She leads with a servant’s heart and is a shining example of the credit union philosophy of People Helping People®. The SECU Board of Directors expresses our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for her positive and profound impact throughout her 50 and counting years of service.”

Earlier this year, co-workers surprised Skinner with a 50-year anniversary party. She was celebrated by friends, family, and current and former SECU employees who spoke about Skinner’s love for people and the example she sets for others with her top-notch member service. The group echoed the words she lives by, “Do what you love, and love what you do!”

About SECU

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 86 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $54 billion in assets. It serves nearly 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App.

