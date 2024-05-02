Jitterbit’s Low-Code Application Solution Vinyl Wins Stevie Award in the 2024 American Business Awards 

Jitterbit’s Vinyl received a Bronze award for its innovation as a digital transformation layer to easily build, deploy and maintain applications that improve organizational efficiency, enhance user experience and ensure data accuracy

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , a global leader in empowering transformation through automation, today announced it was awarded a bronze Stevie® Award in the 2024 American Business Awards® (ABAs). Jitterbit’s low-code application solution, Vinyl , was recognized for excellence and innovation in creating end-to-end, enterprise-grade applications with sophisticated logic, workflows, security and integrations.



“Vinyl aims to elevate large enterprises by helping them solve complex business problems at scale,” said Vito Salvaggio, SVP of product management at Jitterbit. “We are proud to have Vinyl recognized by the Stevie Awards as we continue our efforts to empower companies to employ digital transformation layers to improve organizational efficiency, user experience and data accuracy.”

Vinyl makes it easy for enterprises to create secure, compliant and reliable applications in weeks, reducing development time by up to 80%. Powerful enough for full-stack developers and intuitive enough for business technologists, Vinyl helps users create secure apps that run on any device, automate any business process and integrate any data source — no coding necessary.

Vinyl removes technology barriers and unlocks access to siloed data, eliminating gaps in business workflows. With Vinyl, businesses can:

Accelerate processes by automating workflows and eliminating workarounds

Reduce app development costs by up to 80%

Eliminate data silos with access to timely data

Integrate new and existing data points without impacting source data

Empower teams to build secure, compliant applications with an average go-live time of three months



“While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York.”

Now in its 22nd year, the Stevie ABAs recognizes achievements across a multitude of business categories. More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

To view the full list of 2024 winners, visit: https://stevieawards.com/aba/2024-stevie-award-winners .

To learn about Jitterbit's 'Build Fast' Bundle for Vinyl, available for a limited time, visit jitterbit.com/faster .

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit empowers business transformation with low-code enterprise solutions for integration and application development. Jitterbit combines and simplifies the power of iPaaS, APIM, EDI, and LCAP to amplify the value of on-premise, cloud-based, and SaaS systems and accelerate the digital journey. Organizations around the globe rely on Jitterbit’s experience and expertise to help them automate critical business processes and build applications to futureproof their business. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn .