Dr. Andrew Hahn selected as Top Clinical Psychologist and Founder of the Year by IAOTP
Dr. Andrew Hahn honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala this DecemberNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Andrew Hahn, clinical psychologist, was recently selected as Top Clinical Psychologist and Founder of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.
With over four decades of experience, Dr. Andrew Hahn is a licensed clinical psychologist and founder of Life Centered Therapy, an energy psychospiritual Mindbody framework for healing our deepest trauma. Dr. Hahn’s strong foundation and significant experience in traditional psychology has served his clients well, he has been untiring in his effort to better understand what is going on for people so that he could better help them live more contented and healthier lives. This calling for greater understanding, as well as certain experiences which he could not fully comprehend within the confines of traditional Western paradigms, led him on a search for answers that opened him to the worlds of Buddhist and Eastern Psychology; Mystery Trainings; and Depth, Archetypal and Spiritual Psychology.
He has worked with Judith Swack, the developer of Healing from the Body Level Up. Working with her opened him to the worlds of Kinesiology, current research on Violence and Loss Traumas, and Energy Psychology. Dr. Swack and Dr. Hahn collaborated for several years marrying their two worlds, and this collaboration formed the foundation of the work that is now known as Life Centered Therapy.
In 1997, after several years of witnessing the power of the work, Dr. Hahn developed the Life Centered Therapy Training program for those who want to facilitate and/or teach this process. Today, Dr. Hahn has a private practice in Waltham, MA. He also speaks, teaches and leads trainings and healing groups internationally; and continues his effort to better understand what is going on for people so that he can better help them live more contented and healthier lives.
Prior to his career, Dr. Hahn received his A.B. Magna Cum Laude in Social Studies/Psychology from Harvard University and his Psy.D. in Clinical Psychology from Hahnemann University. He is certified by Helen Palmer to teach the Enneagram and has also been a faculty member in the graduate Counselling Programs at Lesley University and Northeastern University.
Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Hahn has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for his selection as Top Clinical Psychologist and Founder of the Year.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Hahn for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Dr. Hahn attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
For more information please visit: https://lifecenteredtherapy.com
