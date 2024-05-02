Great Plains Dental & Braces Takes Part in Sharing Smiles Day to Deliver Free Dental Care to Wichita Families in Need

Great Plains Dental & Braces and Benevis dental homes across the U.S. will open their doors to uninsured or underinsured children and their families to provide oral health treatment at no cost on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Wichita, KS, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Dental & Braces is proud to announce it will join parent company, Benevis, a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization committed to providing quality care to underserved communities, for its ninth annual Sharing Smiles Day on Sunday, May 19, 2024, from 9 AM to 12 PM CT. For the volunteer event, Great Plains Dental & Braces will offer free dental care such as dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions, and restorative care, with cleanings offered on a limited basis, to uninsured or underinsured children and their families in the Wichita area. Families are encouraged to register in advance at www.SharingSmilesDay.com.

In the U.S., tooth decay affects children more than any other chronic, infectious disease, and rates of untreated tooth decay are twice as high for children from low- or limited-income families compared with children from middle- or high-income families. Sharing Smiles Day allows Benevis dental homes and their care teams to connect with neighbors and educate them on the importance of daily brushing, flossing, and good nutrition for a happy, healthy smile. Over the past eight years, Benevis has provided dental relief to more than 3,000 patients across 13 U.S. states, thanks to the dedication of over 300 volunteers.

“Benevis dental homes are well-known for delivering high-quality dental care to disadvantaged children and families in 120 communities across 13 states and Washington, D.C.,” said Bryan Carey, CEO of Benevis. “Sharing Smiles Day is a great way for our care teams to expand their community reach and welcome new families in need of oral healthcare and treatment services. We look forward to this year’s event to provide essential dental care to old and new friends at no cost.”

Benevis continuously works to improve access to essential dental healthcare and create dental homes for families with various forms of insurance, including Medicaid or Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) plans. The dental healthcare and orthodontics organization supports a network of like-minded, community-focused dentists prioritizing patient health to make a national impact.

Sharing Smiles Day is open to children up to age 18 and adults who do not have Medicaid or other forms of dental insurance. The available dental treatments will be delivered at no cost. A limited number of appointments are available, and Benevis strongly encourages families to register at www.sharingsmilesday.com in advance of May 19, 2024.

To learn more about the annual event, please watch our video.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.4 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com.

