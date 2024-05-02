Maine Veterans Project President Shawn "Doc" Goodwin says group strives to meet vets' needs

BANGOR -- Wednesday I sat down with Shawn Goodwin, who is the founder and president of Maine Veterans Project, an organization devoted to combatting the tragedy of veteran suicide as well as addressing a wide variety of needs that arise for Maine veterans.

Those needs can range from food to heating fuel, but Goodwin says they try to meet their brothers and sisters where they are at, including Thursday's all-day Coffee with Vets event.

Click on the video to hear from Goodwin on his crucial mission, and if you'd like to reach Maine Veterans Project you can click here to log onto their website or call 207-262-6061.