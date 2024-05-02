CIFAL Flanders Launches its ESG Frontrunners Initiative

2 May 2024, Antwerp, Belgium – The International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders in Belgium (CIFAL Flanders) launched the ESG Frontrunners initiative, supported by the Department of Chancellery and Foreign Affairs of the Flemish Government, to offer a structured programme to help organizations navigate complex European regulations like the EU Taxonomy, Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), and Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence (CSDD).

Hosted by CIFAL Flanders, this free programme aims to assist companies obligated by law or voluntarily striving to excel in sustainable practices. The programme consists of four sessions led by experts from organizations such as Pantarein, the European Commission, and CIFAL Flanders. These sessions cover theoretical frameworks, insights, practical tools, case studies, and best practices to enhance regulatory compliance and leadership in sustainable transition. The programme is designed for companies of all sizes engaged with CSRD and supports flexible participation, allowing different employees to attend based on their interests.

The inaugural session of the ESG Frontrunners Initiative took place on 25 April, bringing together 25 leading organizations and companies at the AWDC building in Antwerp. This event, supported by the Flemish government, marked the first session of a four-part learning network dedicated to exploring the new EU Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) regulations.

The session focused on providing an overview of European sustainability regulations, thereby enhancing the participant’s understanding of the regulatory landscape. Discussions highlighted the challenges as well as the potential opportunities arising from the current regulations. These conversations clarified the areas that require more attention and the potential benefits of regulatory frameworks, in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reinforcing the collective commitment to sustainable development.

The next session is scheduled for 30 May and will specifically focus on navigating sustainability within the framework of the EU Taxonomy, aiming to deepen the understanding of this critical tool for sustainability.