Ashley Global Retail Honors Military and First Responders, Advances Medical Research, and Uplifts Community in “Beyond Home Promise” Initiative

Brand releases fourth annual Corporate Social Responsibility report highlighting commitment to philanthropy, our planet, and community

Tampa, Fla, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashley, the largest furniture store brand in North America, is highlighting its Beyond Home Promise, a multifaceted effort to expand on the company’s commitment to its purpose, “To inspire the love of home and enrich the lives of those around us.” Ashley’s Beyond Home Promise supports social responsibility across the company’s pillars of honoring Military and First Responders, advancing medical research, protecting our planet, and uplifting communities.

Beyond Home Promise highlights Ashley’s commitment to the people and organizations it’s most passionate about. Ashley recently released its 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, which offers consumers and community members insight into how Ashley is practicing its mission through a series of meaningful partnerships. Highlights from Ashley’s top initiatives in 2023 include:

Honoring Military and First Responders

Ashley donated a total of 2,533 Tempur-Pedic® mattresses to Special Operations Forces through Operation Shut Eye, an initiative dedicated to helping America’s Special Operations Forces' Warriors get a much-needed great night's sleep, in partnership with Tempur-Sealy International and Darkhorse Benefits.

Advancing Medical Research

Ashley is a proud supporter of HeartWorks, pioneered by the Todd and Karen Wanek Family Program for Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, working to treat and cure congenital heart defects (CHD). Ashley employees raised more than $68,000 at the 2023 HeartWorks annual fundraiser.

The Wanek Family Project for Type 1 Diabetes at City of Hope is a comprehensive effort to find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes. To date, this collaboration has yielded 36 discoveries, 8 clinical trials, over 22 principal investigators and 410 scientific publications.

Planet Protection

Ashley strives to be an industry leader in waste reduction by increasing recycling and upcycling efforts in all facilities throughout the years. In 2023, Ashley recycled 78,695 tons of wood, 12,163 tons of cardboard, 7,945 tons of poly-foam,1,071 tons of metal, and 492 tons of plastic.

Ashley will continue to highlight this pillar by incorporating additional sustainability initiatives in 2024 and beyond.

Uplifting Communities

Ashley has donated more than $229,000 worth of furniture to community organizations throughout the country, directly benefiting families in need, non-profits and housing programs.

Ashley donated 14,426 beds to Hope to Dream, a non-profit organization that believes every child should have a bed of their own.

"Our commitment to the pillars highlighted in Ashley’s Corporate Social Responsibility report isn’t just a box to check, but a fundamental part of who we are as a company. We strive to make a positive difference in the world beyond affordable, high-quality furniture and we are passionate about the organizations we support,” said Todd Wanek, President and CEO, Ashley Furniture Industries. “While we’re proud of our dedication in 2023, we’re excited to do even more in 2024 and beyond.”

Throughout 2024, Ashley will expand and spotlight key initiatives supported through its Beyond Home Promise, raise funds for new causes, and broaden consumer awareness. In 2025, Ashley will spotlight a different organization or pillar within the Beyond Home Promise program each month to highlight and raise awareness for organizations Ashley is passionate about, including American Heart Month, Sleep Awareness Month, Earth Day, STEM Education, and much more.

To download Ashley’s 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, please visit https://www.ashleyfurniture.com/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility/report/. Learn more about how Ashley is making a difference through its Beyond Home Promise.

About Ashley

Ashley is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley the largest furniture store brand in North America and one of the world’s best-selling home furnishing brands with more than 1,125 locations in 67 countries. Start designing your dream home today. Visit Ashley online at www.ashley.com. Connect on social media through Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok, and check out our design-focused boards on Pinterest.

###

Attachment

Sharon Okaah FlyteVu (615) 921-8730 sharon.okaah@flytevu.com Alexa Richardson Ashley (813) 727-6650 arichardson@ashleyfurniture.com