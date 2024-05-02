New to The Street TV Announces the Interviews of Five Corporate Guest, Episode 571, Airing on Bloomberg TV as Sponsored Programming, Tonight, Thursday, May 2, 2024, 9:30 PM PT

The Show Features Peter Goldstein, Co-Hosting the monthly "IPOMarket" Segment and Author of "The Entrepreneur's IPO"

NEW YORK, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works Corp.'s nationally broadcasted business television production, New to The Street , announces episode 571 airing on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming tonight, Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 9:30 PM PT.

New to The Street's 571st TV episode line-up features the following Five (5) Corporate interviews:

1). Digital Marketing- Banzai International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: BNZI) ($BNZI) interview with Joe Davy , Founder, Chairman and CEO.

2). Sports Watches - Game Time Watches ' ("Game Time") interview with Adam Pennington, President.

3). Real Estate – La Rosa Holdings Corp.'s (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC) interviews with Joe La Rosa , Founder and CEO , and Peter Goldstein, CEO of Exchange Listings, LLC , the Founder of Emmis Capital IPO Fund, and Author: "The Entrepreneur's IPO."

4). Sustainable Solutions – Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Tony Raynor, CEO and Founder.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – Weekly Hack" segment with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur ®).

Episode 5 71

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King, from the New York Stock Exchange studio, talks about Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) ($BNZI) ("Banzai") with Joe Davy , Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Banzai is a marketing technology company that produces data-driving sales/marketing solutions for clients in the USA, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. Joe Davy explains that the Company's mission is to provide unique turn-key marketing solutions for its clients to assist them in meeting sales goals. Banzai believes direct customer engagement with real people can effectively and efficiently outperform AI marketing platforms. Joe sees that customers want to engage with others in real time, either personally or virtually. With Banzai International, Inc.'s product platforms, "Boost," "Demio," and "Reach," clients can effectively engage their customers, creating unique market-driven campaigns that result in higher sales. Fo r bes magazine rated " Demio " the No. 1 webinar platform for marketing. Every industry has more competition than ever, and Banzai's digital marketing technology platforms focus on "Engagement Marketing," giving its customers unique and effective sales and marketing solutions. Throughout 2024, Banzai will seek potential acquisition targets that will be accretive to the Company's current operations to increase BNZI's sales upwardly and faster. Current clients using Banzai's data management solutions manage and connect with buyers, offering real-time products and services. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) ($BNZI) ("Banzai") - https://www.banzai.io/ .

From the New York Stock Exchange studio, TV Host Jane King sits with Adam Pennington, President of Game Tim e Watches ("Game Time"). As the leader in licensed sports watches, Game Time features timepieces with official NFL , NHL , MLB, and more team logos. The Company has a wide range of watch products for children and adults, including custom-made one-of-a-kind watches . Game Time has the official JETS teams license , offering unique watch products that use the new JETS logo. JETS' players will also appear on social media and in digital ads to promote its Game Time Watches. Reebok International Limited's ("Reebok") North American division signed a 4-year deal to work with Game Time Watches to create a line of workout watches ranging in price from $29.99 to $199.99. Reebok has sales agreements with Walmart and others worldwide, generating $billions in sales revenues. Game Time believes the deal is a fantastic opportunity to expand its watch product lines throughout Reebok's online and retail outlets. The Company now offers wall clocks featuring sports teams and has an agreement with the US Army to make an Army logo wall clock. The top 20-30 colleges have engaged with the Company that will offer college logo sports watches. The Company is raising money with the hopes of going public and looking to continue to expand its unique specialty timepiece product lines. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Game Time Watches - https://gametimewatch.com/ .

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King is at the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio with Joe La Rosa , the Founder and CEO of La Rosa Holdings Corp . (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC), and Peter Goldstein, the CEO of Exchange Listings, LLC , the Founder of Emmis Capital IPO Fund and Author: "The Entrepreneur's IPO." La Rosa Holdings Corp. has five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments as a holding Company. Peter Goldstein starts the segment with his business history, with 35 years of experience in investment banking and capital markets. Many entrepreneurs and small- and medium-sized businesses believe they are too small to become publicly traded entities. Peter explains the misnomer, the need to be the next "Unicorn," is not an accurate perception for micro and small cap entities to become public and access to the equity markets. His book: "The Entrepreneur's IPO," thoroughly explains and educates entrepreneurs interested in going public. Joe La Rosa talks about LRHC and its business model that can assist realtors with creating multiple revenue streams. Many traditional real-estate offices have complex revenue share models with time limitations and aggregate sales numbers before sharing can commence. La Rosa Realty has an immediate turn-key revenue share model with no restrictions, wait periods or sales requirements. A single agent can take immediate advantage of LRHC's revenue share program. Using the Company's AI platform, JAEME, encouraged agents to embrace AI technology to be more efficient and effective in their real-estate professions. Joe wants his professionals not to be afraid of AI but to use it to be more productive and successful. La Rosa Holdings Corp. is averaging about two real-estate agency acquisitions per month and expects further growth. LRHC went public in October 2023 , and its shares now trade on the Nasdaq Exchange, symbol LRHC. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit La Rosa Holdings Corp .- https://larosaholdings.com/ .

On New to The Street, Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) Tony Raynor, CEO and Founder , talks with TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio . SGTM is revolutionizing sustainability using cutting-edge technology, converting waste into viable products. Agricultural companies can meet their sustainability goals using SGTM's products and services. The Company diversified itself from making mulch products by introducing cutting-edge, disruptive technologies that address the world's agricultural problems. Tony explains that in addition to groundbreaking technologies, the Company has a global team of experts and consultants with experience in finance, governmental agencies, and sustainability methodologies. The adage: "Wisdom comes through the multitude of counsel" explains Tony's team of global personnel committed to spearheading projects with the vision for immediate objectives and sustainable solutions. With personnel in the Middle East, Australia, and the USA, Tony has the right team to launch all SGTM's products and services globally. SGTM's technology converts waste into nutrient-rich soil, diminishing food insecurities while sequestering carbon, reducing odors, and limiting diseases. SGTM's team and technologically advanced products are genuinely revolutionary, and they have a global mission to scale upward to increase agricultural outputs dramatically. The Company has a YouTube channel with many informative videos about the Company and its sustainable initiatives. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows: The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd . - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

New to The Street airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – The Weekly Hack" segment with Internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) and TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. The segment's topic is a cybersecurity data breach at a major US collections agency . Hackers stole over two million account records with names, social security numbers, and other private details. Alain believes the hackers most likely entered the collection agent's server through email. Typically, hackers get into an employer's email account and then wait and watch emails until they can find a weakness or codes to get into a company's database. Many organizations and businesses still use old legacy technology platforms that are vulnerable to cybersecurity issues. The best option is to have a secure email platform. Sekur Private Data Ltd's- SekurMail with SekurSend/SekurReply is a subscription-based closed-loop encrypted email platform that can greatly reduce the chances of being a hacking victim. Combining SekurMail with the Company's SekurVPN services has end-users appearing in Switzerland, masking a subscriber's internet footprint. IP addresses are private under Swiss privacy laws. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws, and it owns and controls its Swiss base servers, never sells data, never mines data, never asks for phone numbers, never uses 3rd party providers, and never tracks internet traffic. The Company offers PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, which gives 15% savings toward monthly and yearly subscriptions to any of its subscriptions or bundled services. Viewers, please tune in next time for the newest cybersecurity topic on the "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security– Weekly Hack" segment. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/ , http:/sekur.com/ and https://sekur.com/en/vpn . Privacy has arrived!

About Banzai International, Inc . (NASDAQ: BNZI) ($BNZI) (“Banzai”):



Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) ($BNZI) ("Banzai") is a marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers achieve their mission, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle, and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others - www.banzai.io .

About Game Time Watches :

Game Time Watches ("Game Time") is the leader in licensed sports watches, having active, ongoing license agreements with the NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, and WWE, along with several iconic athletes and brands. In 2017, Game Time launched the first official licensed Smart Watch for the NFL. Over the last 20 years, Game Time Watch has become the number-one-selling watch licensee in the NFL, NHL, and MLB history. Its watch line includes dozens of styles from kid's digital watches to high-end limited-edition watches - https://gametimewatch.com/

About La Rosa Holdings Corp . (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC):

La Rosa Holdings Corp . (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC) is a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments . In addition to providing person-to-person residential and commercial real estate brokerage services to the public, the Company cross-sells ancillary technology-based products and services primarily to its sales agents and the sales agents associated with their franchisees. La Rosa's business is organized based on the services they provide internally to their agents and the public, which are residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management - https://larosaholdings.com/ .

About Peter Goldstein :

Peter Goldstein is a seasoned entrepreneur, capital markets expert, and investor with over 35 years of diverse international business experience. Throughout his career, he's held pivotal roles, including CEO, chairman, investment banker, founder, board member, investor, and advisor to public, private, and emerging growth companies. Peter's achievements span capital markets, specializing in equity financing, strategic planning, and transaction structuring. These include numerous successful IPOs, M&A, uplisting, reverse merger transactions, private placements, and crowdfunding campaigns . He's the founder of Exchange Listing, LLC , dedicated to facilitating growth companies' listings on esteemed exchanges like NASDAQ and the NYSE, and Emmis Capital , a specialized boutique fund investing in global small and microcap pre-IPO growth companies - https://exchangelistingllc.com/ & https://emmiscap.com/ .

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd . (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM):

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading Company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health, promote sustainable practices, and deliver eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability; learn more by visiting the Company website, https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/ , SGTM's YouTube Channel , corporate commercial - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_0rLESvJJ0 , corporate video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJ7Dp9Coi88&t=1s and SGTM's Blogs - https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/sgtm-blog .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https:/sekurprivatedata.com and https://sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

About New to The Street:



New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street." Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer US/Canada:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of when such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "likely," and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "should," "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting, the foregoing expectations. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT:

New to The Street

Monica Brennan

monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

https://newtothestreet.com/

1-917-330-2564

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4624409-61f8-471b-b469-d0d779236b49