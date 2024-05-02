Foreign Ministry Spokesperson’s Remarks on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s Statement on the Participation of China’s Taiwan Region in the World Health Assembly

Q: On May 1, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement, saying that “the United States strongly encourages the WHO to reinstate an invitation to Taiwan to participate as an observer at this year’s WHA.” What is China’s comment?

A: The US statement seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiqués. China strongly deplores and firmly opposes the statement.

There is but one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. China’s position on the Taiwan region’s participation in the activities of international organizations, including the WHO, is consistent and clear, that is, this must be handled under the one-China principle, which is also a basic principle enshrined in the UNGA Resolution 2758 and WHA Resolution 25.1. The DPP authorities have stubbornly stuck to the separatist position of “Taiwan independence,” which means that the political foundation for Taiwan region’s participation in the WHA no longer exists. The US statement presents this matter in a misleading way essentially to connive at and support “Taiwan independence” separatist activities.

The Taiwan question is at the core of China’s core interests and the number one red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations. We once again urge the US to earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiqués, observe international law and the basic norms governing international relations, act on the US leader’s commitment of not supporting “Taiwan independence,” “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan,” stop using the WHA to create confusion on Taiwan-related issues, and avoid sending wrong signals to “Taiwan independence” separatist forces.

The one-China principle has the extensive support of the international community. It is where global opinion trends and where the arc of history bends. There’s no denying or stopping of that trend. Any attempt to play the “Taiwan card” and use Taiwan to contain China will meet the firm opposition of the international community and is doomed to failure.