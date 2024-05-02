Ocean City, Maryland Returns For Year Two of Award Winning “Catch a Ride”’ Activation

Brand to activate at six events throughout Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

Ocean City, Maryland, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer 2024 will be a season travelers are keen on exploring the wonders found in their own backyards. Due to rising travel costs, destinations within easy driving distance will be big for travelers looking to maximize their time and money but still want to have an unforgettable experience. To help travelers select the ultimate backyard vacation destination, Ocean City Maryland (OCMD) is back for year two of its award-winning activation “Catch a Ride.” The “Catch a Ride” activation is a mobile pop-up event tour that raises awareness of the brand’s new platform “Somewhere to Smile About” and highlights why Ocean City is the go-to destination for summer road trips and beyond.

Kicking off on Friday, May 17th in Philadelphia, OCMD invites residents to attend and enter for a chance to win the grand prize: a 3-night, 4-day summer 2024 stay for two in Ocean City. Following the Philadelphia premier event, the mobile tour will stay in Philadelphia on 5/18 and 5/19, travel to Baltimore on 5/25 and 5/26, Washington D.C. on 6/8 and 6/9, and back to Baltimore on 6/13.

The events will transport consumers to Ocean City’s award-winning beach and iconic boardwalk. At each event, there will be the branded OCMD beach van, the ultimate beach day set up, classic boardwalk games and ambassadors to share destination details and trip ideas. In addition, anyone who participates will win their choice of Smile Swag.

“With an amazing response to year one of Catch a Ride, including two major industry awards, we are so excited to continue to showcase that Ocean City, Maryland is truly Somewhere to Smile About,” said Tom Perlozzo, Director of Tourism and Business Development for Ocean City Maryland Tourism. “This year, our goal is to continue to introduce our refreshed brand with our friends in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. and invite them to come visit us this summer and beyond.”

At each event, three mini versions of the OCMD beach van will be hidden, encouraging attendees to play I Spy. Once a little OCMD van is found, attendees can redeem for a Road Trip Kit, complete with a branded IGLOO cooler, Polaroid speaker, destination-inspired snacks and special offers. Attendees are encouraged to follow OCMD on Instagram for hints to help track down the little vans.

Official dates are as follows:

Philadelphia: Friday, May 17 at Phillies vs Nationals game

Philadelphia: Saturday, May 18-19 at Italian Market Festival

Baltimore: Saturday, May 25-26 at Maryland Zoo’s Brew at the Zoo

Washington D.C.: Saturday, June 8 at Nationals vs Braves game

Washington D.C.: Sunday, June 9 at Capital Pride

Baltimore: Thursday, June 13 at Orioles vs Braves game

Interested travelers unable to attend an event are encouraged to enter for a chance to win the grand prize trip giveaway online at CatchARideOCMD.com.

Want to plan your own Ocean City getaway now? You’re in luck. Select Ocean City lodging and activity partners are offering featured discounts. More details on the promotion can be found at CatchARideOCMD.com.

To learn more about the activations and program, visit the activation website, CatchARideOCMD.com. For more information on hotels, attractions, itineraries and to begin planning your vacation to OCMD today, visit ococean.com.

About Ocean City, Maryland:

Located along Maryland’s coast in Worcester County, Ocean City (OC) stretches along 10 miles of beach from the Inlet to the Delaware state line. Awarded as one of TripAdvisor’s Top 10 Beaches and “One of America's Cleanest, Greenest Beach Communities,” it claims distinct neighborhoods - Downtown, Midtown and Uptown - each with a charm and offering all its own. In addition to its beaches, OC offers a famous 3-mile boardwalk, numerous amusement parks, 17 championship golf courses, 200+ restaurants and the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. Accommodations include more than 10,000 hotel rooms from major hotel chains to quaint, locally owned gems, and 21,000 rentable condominiums. The convenient resort town, by car, is within five hours of New York and Richmond, and less than three hours from Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia and, by air, the Salisbury/Ocean City Regional Airport is just 30 minutes from OC. To learn more and start planning your trip visit, www.ococean.com.

