GLUCOTRACK ANNOUNCES ABSTRACTS ACCEPTED FOR POSTER PRESENTATION AT 84TH SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS OF THE AMERICAN DIABETES ASSOCIATION

Continuous blood glucose monitor’s preclinical data and sensor longevity modeling to be presented at major diabetes conference

Rutherford, NJ, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucotrack, Inc. (Nasdaq: GCTK) (“Glucotrack” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes, today announced two abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 84th Scientific Sessions to be held June 21-24, 2024 in Orlando, FL.

The ADA Scientific Sessions is one of the premier diabetes conferences which provides a platform for the latest advancements in diabetes research, prevention, and care. This annual meeting provides researchers and health care professionals with the unique opportunity to share ideas and learn about cutting edge technologies and breakthroughs in diabetes research and diabetes-related conditions.

“We look forward to presenting two posters discussing the preclinical animal studies and the sensor longevity simulation modeling for our Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor (CBGM)” said Paul V. Goode, PhD, CEO of Glucotrack. “We are proud to pioneer new methods for continuous glucose monitoring which will enable it to be more automatic and less intrusive to daily living and we are excited to share our compelling data with clinicians, researchers and the diabetes community attending ADA.”

The posters will be made available on the Glucotrack website following the poster session at the conference. Presentation details are as follows; times noted are Eastern time:

Category: 13-B New Technology – Glucose Monitoring and Sensing

Session Date / Time: Saturday, June 22, 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM

Poster Number: 1010-P

Title: In Vivo Evaluation of Novel Long-Term Intravascular Implantable Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor in a Chronic Ovine Model – A Glucotrack Inc. Investigation

Poster Number: 1021-P

Title: In Silico Modeling of a Long-Term Implantable Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor: A Joint Investigation by Glucotrack Inc. and TTP

For more information about Glucotrack’s CBGM, visit glucotrack.com .

About GlucoTrack, Inc.

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes. The Company is currently developing a long-term implantable continuous blood glucose monitoring system for people living with diabetes.

GlucoTrack’s CBGM is a long-term, implantable system that continually measures blood glucose levels with a sensor longevity of 2+ years, no on-body wearable component and with minimal calibration. For more information, please visit http://www.glucotrack.com .

About The Technology Partnership

The Technology Partnership is an internationally respected product and technology development firm based in Cambridge, UK. For over 35 years, clients across a spectrum of industries including health tech, life science, deep tech and clean tech have trusted its deep domain expertise and enabling culture to create valuable new technology and deliver ground-breaking solutions, from first principles, through product design and manufacture to commercialisation. Please visit https://www.ttp.com/.

