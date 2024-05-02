Fogo de Chão to Open First Oklahoma Location in Oklahoma City

Leading Restaurant from Brazil Signs New Lease at Memorial Square

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil, announced today the signing of a lease agreement to open its first Oklahoma location in Oklahoma City. The new 8,439-square-foot restaurant is scheduled to open later this year at 13710 Pennsylvania Avenue in Memorial Square, a bustling shopping center with premium dining and retail offerings. The upcoming Oklahoma City restaurant will offer a differentiated dining experience within one of the fastest-growing cities in the Southwest.



“We are excited to introduce Fogo to the Oklahoma market and expand our Southwest footprint with our first restaurant in Oklahoma City,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “Our restaurant will serve as a memorable addition to Oklahoma City's dining scene and we look forward to sharing the Culinary Art of Churrasco with new guests in OKC soon.”

Designed in partnership with global architecture and design agency Harrison, the Oklahoma City restaurant will showcase Fogo’s recent brand transformation featuring enhanced design elements like outdoor and enclosed patio areas, menu optionality and innovation platforms like a dry-aged meat locker for in-house aging. Each Fogo location provides its guests with a warm, timeless, and approachable setting that complements the specific restaurant and its local community while honoring Fogo’s authentic Brazilian heritage.

At Fogo, guests can dine at an open churrasco grill while watching gaucho chefs butcher, prepare, and grill high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame. A Market Table will anchor the restaurant and feature seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti, and more. In the new restaurant, engaging social gathering spaces will be layered throughout Bar Fogo and the dining room to further enhance the guest experience and ambiance by providing inviting, conversational areas to linger and enjoy All-Day Happy Hour. Dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. Long-Bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood à la carte, All-Day Happy Hour including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogodechao.com.





Fogo de Chão’s Oklahoma City location is set to open in 2024 at Memorial Square. Fogo.com









Fogo’s Gaucho Chefs practice the culinary art of Churrasco - butchering, preparing and fire-roasting different cuts of protein over an open flame. Fogo.com









Guests can enhance their experience with a 20 oz. Wagyu New York Strip, renowned for intense marbling and buttery texture. Fogo.com









Guests will be able to enjoy All-Day Happy Hour at the newest Oklahoma City location in the dining room, patio, and Bar Fogo areas which include $5 Brazilian Beers, $8 South American Wines, and $10 Brazilian-inspired cocktails. Fogo.com









Brazilian-inspired seafood options will be available à la carte including a Seafood Tower with jumbo shrimp, lobster, crab and more. Fogo.com

