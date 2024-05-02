Fortinet Unveils New FortiGate 200G Series to Deliver Cutting-Edge Performance and AI-Powered Security Services to the Modern Campus

Next-gen firewall boosts campus connectivity for Wi-Fi 7 with faster ethernet speeds

John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer at Fortinet

“Networks are growing in complexity and scope, and they require high performance and advanced security at the edge. We designed the FortiGate 200G series to serve as a new approach for perimeter security with the computing power and AI-enhanced protections enterprises need within the campus. Built on our latest proprietary ASIC, the SP5, this new next-gen firewall will empower customers to meet evolving business needs, mitigate risk, and ensure a positive user experience.”



Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced a new next-generation firewall (NGFW) appliance with the industry-leading security and networking performance needed to serve as the backbone of the modern campus. Built on the Fortinet operating system, FortiOS, and the latest, fifth-generation Fortinet security processing unit (SP5), the FortiGate 200G series delivers increased firewall throughput, FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services, and 5GE ports for the new Wi-Fi 7 wireless standard. These features enable organizations to efficiently support and secure the growing volume of data-rich traffic and cloud-based applications within campus environments.

Modern hybrid networks require power at the edge

Organizations have shifted from a centralized network model to a decentralized one where processing and decision-making happen closer to the edge where data is generated. Because of this, enterprises need infrastructure that can handle increasing amounts of data and support bandwidth-heavy applications and IoT devices outside the central hub. This is particularly critical for the campus, which often hosts multiple on-site departments that rely on seamless connectivity and cloud-based applications for business-critical operations.

The performance and AI-powered features modern campuses need

The FortiGate 200G series was purpose-built to deliver high-performing networking and security capabilities required within the modern campus. Leveraging the proprietary Fortinet ASIC, SP5, it delivers incredible throughput, enhances operational efficiency, and empowers organizations to increase their security posture amid the evolving threat landscape.

Key features include:

Cutting-edge NGFW security performance, including 7x greater firewall throughput, 16x greater IPsec VPN throughput, and 2x greater threat protection than the industry average.

including 7x greater firewall throughput, 16x greater IPsec VPN throughput, and 2x greater threat protection than the industry average. Industry-leading, AI-powered security through FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services provides comprehensive protection against the evolving threat landscape with services such as inline advanced malware prevention, DNS filtering, data loss prevention, and attack surface management.

through FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services provides comprehensive protection against the evolving threat landscape with services such as inline advanced malware prevention, DNS filtering, data loss prevention, and attack surface management. 5GE ports support lightning-fast connectivity and boost access point performance, optimizing bandwidth utilization, enhancing data throughput, and ensuring high network availability.



The power of FortiGate 200G series with the SP5, Fortinet’s fifth-generation security processing unit, and FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services is showcased in the below Security Compute Rating table, which compares the top firewalls on the market against the target performance numbers of the FortiGate 200G series:

Specification FortiGate

200G series Security

Compute

Rating Industry

Average Palo Alto

Networks

PA-1410

series Cisco

Meraki

MX series Check

Point

Quantum

3800

series Juniper

SRX345

series Firewall Throughput 39 Gbps 7x 5.9 Gbps 8.5 Gbps 6.0 Gbps 4.0 Gbps 5.0 Gbps IPsec VPN 35 Gbps 16x 2.3 Gbps 4.1 Gbps 1.2 Gbps 2.8 Gbps 1.0 Gbps Threat Protection 6.4 Gbps 2x 2.9 Gbps 4.2 Gbps - 1.5 Gbps - Concurrent Sessions 11M 8x 1.43M 945K 4K 4M 375K Connections/Second 390K 6x 68.7K 100K 100K 60K 15K Power Consumption FortiGate

200G series Energy

Efficiency Industry

Average Palo Alto

Networks

PA-1410

series Cisco

Meraki

MX series Check

Point

Quantum

3800

series Juniper

SRX345

series Watts/Gbps Firewall Throughput 4.5 W 4x 18.0 W 21.2 W 16.7 W 10.0 W 24.4 W Watts/Gbps IPsec VPN Throughput 5.0 W 13x 67.0 W 43.9 W 83.3 W 14.6 W 125.8 W BTU/h per Gbps of Firewall Throughput 15.4 BTU 4x 61 BTU 72.1 BTU 56.8 BTU 30.8 BTU 84.4 BTU

Threat Protection performance is measured with Firewall, IPS, Application Control and Malware Protection, and Logging enabled.

The numbers for competitive solutions are based on publicly available sources. Other vendors may have different testing methodologies.

All power consumption values are taken from external data sheets, and hardware system guides using maximum power consumption.

Palo Alto PA-1410 and Juniper SRX345 performance metrics are without POE.

A comprehensive secure networking solution for the campus edge

The Fortinet Secure Networking solution includes wired and wireless solutions—NGFW, Ethernet switches, and access points—all built on the same operating system, FortiOS, and integrated as part of the Fortinet Security Fabric. Because of this unique approach, organizations can seamlessly converge networking devices with cutting-edge security, including the use of FortiGate NGFWs, like the FortiGate 200G series, as wireless controllers within edge environments. This provides visibility and end-to-end security across the entire campus for unprecedented control and risk mitigation.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute , one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with high-profile, well-respected organizations from both the public and private sectors, including CERTs, government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs , Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , and FortiGuard Labs .

