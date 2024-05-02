Gordon Brothers Welcomes Mark Bohntinsky as Global Head of Credit

Boston, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, continues to expand its lending business, the firm has welcomed Mark Bohntinsky as Global Head of Credit.

Bohntinsky oversees Gordon Brothers’ credit quality, setting portfolio strategy and partnering with key lending stakeholders globally, including Kyle Shonak, Head of North America Lending, to expand the firm’s capital base and pursue a wider array of lending opportunities. Additionally, he is a member of the investment committee.

Bohntinsky joins Gordon Brothers’ seasoned team of credit and underwriting professionals who complement the firm’s asset experts to provide solutions across the asset-based lending spectrum by leveraging their deep understanding of the full asset life cycle. Since 2020, Gordon Brothers has originated $1.1 billion in capital and continues to expand its lending platform.

Based in Boston, Bohntinsky has nearly 30 years of experience in asset-based lending and leverage finance. Prior to joining Gordon Brothers, he was the head of asset management for asset-based lending at Truist Securities. He previously worked in senior roles at Monroe Capital LLC and CIT in underwriting, product development and credit.

“We are delighted to welcome Mark to Gordon Brothers,” said Norma Kuntz, Chief Executive Officer at Gordon Brothers. “As we continue to leverage our asset capabilities and amplify our credit and structuring capabilities to be the leader in asset-based lending, Mark’s deep experience, coupled with the talented and experienced team we have built, will propel our lending business into the future.”

“I look forward to partnering with the firm’s global lending team to accelerate an exciting new phase of our lending business,” said Bohntinsky. “We are the only firm that has the full appraisal, credit, and underwriting and structuring capabilities with a sophisticated approval and monitoring process in place to provide our clients with the highest level of service.”

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

