Kriya Announces Three Presentations at the 2024 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting

PALO ALTO, Calif. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kriya Therapeutics, Inc. ("Kriya"), a biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to address common diseases affecting millions of people around the world, today announced three presentations at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, which will be held May 5 to 9, 2024 in Seattle, WA.

Kriya’s pipeline includes gene therapies across several therapeutic areas including ophthalmology, metabolic disease and neurology. KRIYA-825 is an adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy being developed for the treatment of Geographic Atrophy, a prevalent degenerative retinal disease that is one of the leading causes of blindness among elderly patients in the world.

"We are pleased to present three abstracts that demonstrate progress in our efforts to advance our gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of Geographic Atrophy, a gene therapy that expresses a CR2-CR1 fusion protein. This fusion protein is designed to inhibit the activity of C3 and C5 within the complement cascade, which are validated therapeutic targets based on FDA approved medicines for Geographic Atrophy," said Michele Stone, Ph.D., Kriya's Chief Scientific Officer. "We are particularly excited about the results from our biodistribution study in non-human primates that used a novel delivery device to administer AAV vector to the suprachoroidal space. The results demonstrate the potential of this route of administration to enhance the efficiency of protein expression in the affected cell layers of the retina while minimizing intraocular inflammation in patients with Geographic Atrophy."

The three abstracts are as follows:

Title: Evaluation of AAV2 Biodistribution after Suprachoroidal Injection in NHPs Using a Novel Suprachoroidal Delivery Device System

Session: Gene and cell therapies and other novel therapeutics

Date: May 8, 2024 from 2:15 PM to 4:00 PM PDT

The authors demonstrate the ability of a novel device to deliver an AAV vector to the suprachoroidal space in non-human primates and achieve successful transduction of multiple layers of the retina. Broad coverage was achieved from the injection site to the posterior pole, including the macula and retina.

Title: Investigating the Efficacy of AAV Mediated Expression of CR2-CR1 Fusion Protein, a Complement Inhibitor, in Ameliorating Retinal Degeneration in Mice

Session: AMD: Translational studies

Date: May 7, 2024 from 1:15 PM to 3:00 PM PDT

The authors evaluate AAV mediated expression of a novel complement receptor 2-complement receptor 1 (CR2-CR1) fusion protein designed to inhibit the activity of complement components C3 and C5 in a model of sodium iodate (NaIO 3 )-induced retinal degeneration. The study demonstrates, in a dose dependent manner, the potential of AAV.CR2-CR1 to preserve the photoreceptor-containing outer nuclear layer (ONL).

Title: Measurement of a Complement Inhibitory Protein Following AAV.CR2-CR1 Administration in a Retinal Degradation Model of Geographic Atrophy (GA)

Session: AMD new drugs, delivery systems and mechanism of action

Date: May 6, 2024 from 8:30 AM to 10:15 AM PDT

The authors describe the development of an immunoassay designed to quantify the expressed CR2-CR1 fusion protein and resultant reduction in complement fragment accumulation following AAV.CR2-CR1 administration. This assay supports definitive pharmacology studies, toxicology studies and future clinical trials.

About Kriya’s Geographic Atrophy Gene Therapy Program

Kriya is developing KRIYA-825, a potential one-time gene therapy for Geographic Atrophy that expresses a fusion protein designed to inhibit the activity of complement C3 and C5, with the objective of slowing Geographic Atrophy lesion growth and vision loss. KRIYA-825 is designed to be administered through a one-time in-office suprachoroidal injection.

GA affects approximately two million people in the United States and the European Union. Existing treatments require monthly or bimonthly physician-administered intravitreal injections that can be burdensome for patients.

KRIYA-825 was designed with the following potential goals in mind:

Robust complement inhibition: A novel complement receptor 2-complement receptor 1 (CR2-CR1) fusion protein—where the CR1 domain is designed to block the activity of both complement C3 and C5, while the CR2 domain is designed to bind to the surfaces of cells where complement fragments deposit and cause damage;

Multi-year durability: AAV mediated continuous expression of CR2-CR1 fusion protein following a one-time injection to eliminate the need for frequent intravitreal injections as required by currently available therapies for GA; and

Targeted delivery: One-time suprachoroidal injection to achieve transduction of, and delivery of therapeutic protein to, retinal cells while minimizing inflammation and overall patient burden.



KRIYA-825 has not been approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The clinical safety and efficacy of KRIYA-825 for the treatment of Geographic Atrophy has not yet been established.

About Kriya Therapeutics

Our mission is to revolutionize medicine, with the ultimate goal of eliminating human suffering and enabling people to live without the burden of disease. Kriya is a biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to address common diseases affecting millions of people around the world. With operations in Palo Alto, California and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, Kriya has raised over $600 million, which will be used to advance a broad pipeline of gene therapies for ophthalmology, metabolic disease and neurology. For more information, please visit www.kriyatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Formerly Twitter) .

