Intapp acquires Transform Data International

Acquisition enhances Microsoft 365 work capabilities and implementation services for Intapp Collaboration solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered software for professionals at advisory, legal, and capital markets firms, today announced that it has acquired Transform Data International (TDI). TDI is exclusively focused on delivering easy-to-use digital workplaces, based on Microsoft 365 applications, for professional services firms.



Transform Data International is a longtime Intapp partner that builds and implements enterprise collaboration technology. The company has developed its own portfolio of software add-ons for Intapp Collaboration solutions, which it delivers to clients in more than 15 countries. TDI’s Workhub solution provides a familiar, pre-integrated user interface that helps professionals manage everyday tasks and supports modern ways of working.

“We’re committed to helping professionals improve efficiency and productivity with technology, while maintaining compliance with the unique user and regulatory requirements their firms are subject to,” said Pat Archbold, General Manager of the Collaboration business unit at Intapp. “Bringing together Intapp’s solutions and TDI’s domain expertise will optimize clients’ work within Microsoft applications, facilitating collaboration and laying the groundwork for the use of more advanced AI tools like Copilot.”

Intapp welcomes the TDI team, who are experienced collaboration specialists with deep expertise in designing modern architectures and software implementation. This team includes sales, services, research and development, engineering, and client support specialists.

“Professionals are often overloaded by the influx of information coming to them in all different forms, so it’s essential to provide a collaboration tool with a user experience that facilitates productivity,” said Walter Henrard, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Transform Data International. “Our team of dedicated experts are excited to join Intapp to enrich and deliver the collaboration offerings accountants, advisors, and lawyers rely on daily.”

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on X, formerly Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

