GELLIFY and CAST announce completion of phase 1 project opening COBOL code and related data to the future

NEW YORK and BOLOGNA, Italy, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A few months ago GELLIFY—an international innovation factory that supports companies in innovation and digital transformation processes—embarked on a project that will lead to the creation of middleware for a leading insurance banking institution geared toward enhancing the value of the data hosted today on an AS/400 system, capitalizing on the information managed by an existing application that is ill-suited to the reactivity required to meet new competitive scenarios.



GELLIFY used CAST Imaging ’s software intelligence technology to analyze the core asset consisting of a large amount of legacy code with decades of layering, rehashed over the years and completely undocumented. A group of COBOL experts who are part of the GELLIFY ecosystem was involved in the project, with the goal of analyzing the legacy code by extracting and making the data usable.

According to GELLIFY Chief Technology Officer Fabio Bucci, "Reverse engineering of the code performed with CAST Imaging has brought considerable time savings even for those, like our group, who have extensive experience in COBOL code analysis. In fact, the solution accelerates data acquisition for those who are experts and enables those who are not."

With CAST, GELLIFY has significantly reduced the time it takes to understand architectures and interactions, both through the graphical rendering offered by CAST Imaging and the availability of the description of each procedure, which is immediately available in natural language thanks to the AI built into the software intelligence solution. Once the project is completed, the middleware software will become a strategic asset for a startup tasked with using the same application to free up legacy data from other insurance-banking groups and make it usable.

The same methodology, including the acquisition by reverse engineering of the legacy code present in each organization, can be replicated in the future on other similar applications by capitalizing on the expertise embedded in existing assets and allowing access to otherwise invaluable data.

About CAST

CAST has pioneered and now leads the emerging market category of software intelligence – insights into the inner workings and structural condition of custom-built applications. Its technology understands how multi-technology software systems work, automatically derives this intelligence, and puts it at the fingertips of all who need it. Visit castsoftware.com .

About GELLIFY

GELLIFY ( GELLIFY.com ) is a global innovation factory that integrates strategy, design and technology, supporting the growth of organizations from vision to execution through its "purple way."

GELLIFY helps organizations implement new business models, technology roadmaps, strategies and digital products, including through its portfolio of B2B software assets.

