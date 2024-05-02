Food Lion Enhances Shopping Experience with Home Delivery in Seven States

Omnichannel retailer provides home delivery to more customers

SALISBURY, N.C., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more shoppers opting to save time by ordering groceries online, Food Lion is making it easier for more of its neighbors in Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia to have fresh and affordable groceries delivered right to their door. Customers in the additional delivery zip codes listed below can use the Food Lion To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app to confirm availability and place orders. The delivery fee will be waived for the first order of $35 or more placed on the Food Lion To Go website or app.



With the click of a button, Food Lion Home Delivery, powered by Instacart, allows customers to experience the same low prices and fresh food items without having to leave their homes. The online service allows customers to place an order and have their groceries delivered right to their front door.

Food Lion continues to expand this service across the towns and cities it serves, highlighting its commitment to making grocery shopping easy, fresh and affordable. With the availability of this service at these stores, the omnichannel retailer now offers Food Lion to Go Pickup or Home Delivery in more than 90% of its 10-state operating area, demonstrating its commitment to customer preference and convenience.

“With the summer months approaching, we are excited to expand our Food Lion To Go Home Delivery services,” said Evan Harding, Director of Digital and eCommerce, Food Lion. “By delivering on our commitment to making grocery shopping easy and convenient, home delivery allows our customers to spend more time on what matters most to them.”

Additionally, by linking their personal Food Lion MVP savings loyalty card to their account, Food Lion customers can use digital coupons and redeem their “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards program savings. Customers can also view their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on their checkout screen and see which clipped digital coupons will be applied to their order. This is in addition to their MVP discounts, in-store promotions and weekly savings specials.

The additional zip codes in each respective state for home delivery are:

Expanded Home Delivery Zip Codes Delaware 19701, 19702, 19703, 19706, 19707, 19709, 19710, 19711, 19713, 19716, 19717, 19720, 19730, 19731, 19732, 19733, 19734, 19735, 19736, 19801, 19802, 19803, 19804, 19805, 19806, 19807, 19808, 19809, 19810, 19901, 19902, 19904, 19930, 19931, 19933, 19934, 19936, 19938, 19939, 19940, 19941, 19943, 19944, 19945, 19946, 19947, 19950, 19951, 19953, 19954, 19955, 19956, 19958, 19960, 19962, 19964, 19966, 19967, 19968, 19970, 19971, 19973, 19975, 19977, 19979, 19980 Kentucky 42003, 42020, 42025, 42029, 42036, 42037, 42038, 42044, 42045, 42048, 42054, 42055, 42058, 42064, 42071, 42078, 42081, 42083, 42101, 42103, 42104, 42120, 42122, 42123, 42129, 42133, 42134, 42153, 42154, 42156, 42159, 42163, 42170, 42171, 42202, 42204, 42206, 42207, 42210, 42211, 42214, 42215, 42217, 42220, 42223, 42232, 42234, 42236, 42240, 42254, 42256, 42259, 42261, 42262, 42265, 42266, 42273, 42274, 42275, 42276, 42280, 42285, 42286, 42320, 42321, 42324, 42325, 42326, 42328, 42330, 42332, 42333, 42337, 42339, 42344, 42345, 42349, 42367, 42371, 42372, 42374, 42408, 42410, 42411, 42413, 42431, 42436, 42440, 42441, 42442, 42445, 42450, 42453, 42455, 42456, 42464, 42713, 42722, 42746, 42749, 42765 Maryland 21012, 21032, 21035, 21037, 21122, 21146, 21401, 21402, 21403, 21405, 21409, 21502, 21524, 21529, 21530, 21532, 21539, 21542, 21543, 21545, 21555, 21557, 21601, 21607, 21612, 21613, 21617, 21619, 21620, 21622, 21623, 21625, 21628, 21631, 21632, 21635, 21636, 21638, 21639, 21640, 21641, 21643, 21644, 21645, 21647, 21649, 21650, 21651, 21653, 21654, 21655, 21657, 21658, 21659, 21660, 21662, 21663, 21664, 21666, 21668, 21673, 21677, 21678, 21679, 21701, 21702, 21703, 21704, 21705, 21711, 21713, 21714, 21722, 21733, 21734, 21740, 21742, 21746, 21750, 21756, 21766, 21767, 21769, 21773, 21779, 21780, 21781, 21782, 21783, 21788, 21795, 21801, 21804, 21830, 21835, 21837, 21849, 21850, 21874, 21875, 21912, 21930 Pennsylvania 15411, 15424, 15431, 15437, 15440, 15446, 15459, 15462, 15464, 15469, 15490, 15501, 15502, 15510, 15520, 15522, 15530, 15531, 15532, 15534, 15537, 15538, 15540, 15541, 15542, 15544, 15545, 15546, 15547, 15550, 15551, 15552, 15554, 15555, 15557, 15558, 15559, 15560, 15561, 15562, 15563, 15610, 15622, 15628, 15646, 15655, 15658, 15677, 15687, 15901, 15902, 15904, 15905, 15906, 15909, 15924, 15926, 15928, 15930, 15931, 15934, 15935, 15936, 15937, 15942, 15943, 15945, 15946, 15948, 15951, 15952, 15953, 15955, 15956, 15958, 15962, 15963, 16678, 17006, 17015, 17021, 17035, 17071, 17201, 17202, 17210, 17212, 17213, 17214, 17217, 17219, 17220, 17221, 17222, 17224, 17225, 17233, 17235, 17236, 17237, 17238, 17240, 17241, 17243, 17244, 17246, 17247, 17249, 17250, 17251, 17252, 17254, 17257, 17261, 17262, 17263, 17265, 17266, 17268, 17271, 17304, 17307, 17320, 17324, 17325, 17343, 17353 South Carolina 29003, 29006, 29009, 29010, 29014, 29015, 29016, 29018, 29020, 29030, 29031, 29032, 29033, 29036, 29037, 29038, 29039, 29042, 29044, 29045, 29047, 29048, 29052, 29053, 29054, 29055, 29056, 29058, 29059, 29061, 29063, 29065, 29067, 29069, 29070, 29072, 29073, 29074, 29075, 29078, 29079, 29081, 29082, 29101, 29105, 29107, 29108, 29112, 29113, 29114, 29115, 29117, 29118, 29122, 29123, 29125, 29126, 29127, 29129, 29130, 29133, 29135, 29137, 29138, 29142, 29145, 29146, 29148, 29160, 29161, 29162, 29163, 29164, 29166, 29169, 29170, 29172, 29175, 29178, 29180, 29201, 29203, 29204, 29205, 29206, 29207, 29208, 29209, 29210, 29212, 29223, 29225, 29229, 29301, 29302, 29303, 29306, 29307, 29316, 29320, 29321, 29322, 29323, 29324, 29325, 29329, 29330, 29331, 29332, 29333, 29334, 29335, 29338, 29340, 29341, 29346, 29349, 29351, 29353, 29355, 29356, 29360, 29364, 29365, 29368, 29369, 29370, 29372, 29373, 29374, 29375, 29376, 29377, 29378, 29379, 29384, 29385, 29388, 29401, 29403, 29404, 29405, 29406, 29407, 29409, 29410, 29412, 29414, 29418, 29420, 29424, 29425, 29426, 29429, 29431, 29432, 29436, 29437, 29438, 29439, 29440, 29445, 29446, 29448, 29449, 29450, 29451, 29452, 29453, 29455, 29456, 29458, 29461, 29464, 29466, 29468, 29469, 29470, 29471, 29472, 29477, 29479, 29481, 29482, 29483, 29485, 29486, 29487, 29488, 29492, 29501, 29505, 29506, 29510, 29512, 29516, 29518, 29519, 29520, 29525, 29526, 29527, 29530, 29532, 29536, 29540, 29541, 29543, 29544, 29545, 29546, 29547, 29550, 29554, 29555, 29556, 29560, 29563, 29564, 29565, 29566, 29567, 29568, 29570, 29571, 29572, 29574, 29575, 29576, 29577, 29579, 29580, 29581, 29582, 29583, 29584, 29585, 29588, 29590, 29591, 29592, 29593, 29594, 29596, 29601, 29605, 29607, 29609, 29611, 29613, 29614, 29615, 29617, 29620, 29621, 29624, 29625, 29626, 29627, 29628, 29630, 29631, 29634, 29635, 29638, 29639, 29640, 29642, 29643, 29644, 29645, 29646, 29649, 29650, 29651, 29653, 29654, 29655, 29657, 29658, 29659, 29661, 29662, 29664, 29665, 29666, 29667, 29669, 29670, 29671, 29672, 29673, 29676, 29678, 29680, 29681, 29682, 29683, 29684, 29685, 29686, 29687, 29689, 29690, 29691, 29692, 29693, 29696, 29697, 29702, 29704, 29706, 29707, 29708, 29709, 29710, 29712, 29714, 29715, 29717, 29718, 29720, 29724, 29726, 29727, 29729, 29730, 29732, 29733, 29741, 29742, 29743, 29745, 29801, 29803, 29805, 29809, 29810, 29812, 29816, 29817, 29819, 29821, 29824, 29826, 29827, 29828, 29829, 29831, 29832, 29834, 29836, 29838, 29840, 29841, 29842, 29843, 29844, 29845, 29847, 29848, 29849, 29851, 29853, 29856, 29860, 29899, 29902, 29904, 29905, 29906, 29907, 29909, 29910, 29911, 29912, 29916, 29918, 29921, 29922, 29923, 29924, 29927, 29929, 29932, 29934, 29935, 29936, 29939, 29940, 29941, 29943, 29944, 29945 Tennessee 37010, 37012, 37013, 37014, 37015, 37016, 37018, 37019, 37020, 37022, 37025, 37026, 37027, 37029, 37030, 37031, 37032, 37033, 37034, 37035, 37037, 37043, 37046, 37047, 37048, 37049, 37055, 37057, 37059, 37060, 37062, 37064, 37066, 37067, 37069, 37072, 37073, 37074, 37075, 37076, 37078, 37080, 37083, 37085, 37086, 37087, 37090, 37091, 37095, 37096, 37098, 37101, 37110, 37115, 37118, 37122, 37127, 37128, 37129, 37130, 37132, 37135, 37137, 37138, 37140, 37141, 37144, 37145, 37146, 37148, 37149, 37151, 37153, 37160, 37166, 37167, 37172, 37174, 37179, 37180, 37183, 37184, 37186, 37188, 37189, 37190, 37201, 37203, 37204, 37205, 37206, 37207, 37208, 37209, 37210, 37211, 37212, 37213, 37214, 37215, 37216, 37217, 37218, 37219, 37220, 37221, 37228, 37301, 37302, 37303, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37309, 37310, 37311, 37312, 37313, 37315, 37317, 37318, 37321, 37322, 37323, 37324, 37325, 37326, 37327, 37328, 37329, 37330, 37331, 37332, 37333, 37334, 37335, 37336, 37338, 37339, 37340, 37341, 37342, 37343, 37345, 37347, 37348, 37350, 37351, 37352, 37353, 37354, 37355, 37356, 37357, 37359, 37360, 37361, 37362, 37363, 37365, 37366, 37367, 37369, 37370, 37373, 37374, 37375, 37376, 37377, 37379, 37380, 37385, 37387, 37388, 37391, 37394, 37396, 37397, 37398, 37402, 37403, 37404, 37405, 37406, 37407, 37408, 37409, 37410, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 37419, 37421, 37601, 37604, 37614, 37615, 37616, 37617, 37618, 37620, 37640, 37641, 37642, 37643, 37645, 37650, 37656, 37657, 37658, 37659, 37660, 37663, 37664, 37665, 37681, 37682, 37683, 37686, 37687, 37688, 37690, 37692, 37694, 37701, 37705, 37708, 37709, 37710, 37711, 37713, 37714, 37716, 37719, 37721, 37723, 37724, 37725, 37726, 37727, 37729, 37737, 37738, 37742, 37743, 37745, 37748, 37752, 37754, 37756, 37757, 37760, 37763, 37764, 37766, 37769, 37771, 37772, 37774, 37777, 37779, 37801, 37803, 37804, 37806, 37807, 37809, 37810, 37811, 37813, 37814, 37818, 37820, 37821, 37825, 37826, 37828, 37829, 37830, 37840, 37843, 37845, 37846, 37849, 37852, 37853, 37854, 37857, 37860, 37861, 37862, 37863, 37865, 37870, 37871, 37873, 37874, 37876, 37877, 37878, 37879, 37880, 37881, 37882, 37885, 37886, 37887, 37890, 37891, 37902, 37909, 37912, 37914, 37915, 37916, 37917, 37918, 37919, 37920, 37921, 37922, 37923, 37924, 37929, 37931, 37932, 37934, 37938, 38401, 38449, 38451, 38453, 38454, 38456, 38457, 38459, 38460, 38461, 38462, 38464, 38468, 38469, 38472, 38473, 38474, 38476, 38477, 38478, 38482, 38483, 38485, 38486, 38487, 38501, 38505, 38506, 38541, 38542, 38543, 38544, 38545, 38547, 38548, 38551, 38552, 38553, 38554, 38555, 38556, 38558, 38559, 38560, 38562, 38563, 38564, 38565, 38567, 38568, 38569, 38570, 38571, 38572, 38573, 38574, 38575, 38578, 38579, 38580, 38581, 38582, 38583, 38585, 38587, 38588, 38589 West Virginia 24701, 24712, 24714, 24716, 24719, 24726, 24729, 24731, 24733, 24736, 24739, 24740, 24747, 24818, 24847, 24849, 24853, 24854, 24867, 24868, 24870, 24874, 24880, 24901, 24910, 24916, 24918, 24925, 24935, 24938, 24941, 24945, 24951, 24957, 24963, 24966, 24970, 24974, 24976, 24977, 24983, 24986, 24991, 25005, 25007, 25036, 25039, 25040, 25044, 25045, 25048, 25057, 25060, 25062, 25075, 25083, 25088, 25110, 25119, 25125, 25132, 25133, 25136, 25140, 25148, 25152, 25160, 25164, 25173, 25174, 25180, 25193, 25208, 25251, 25266, 25285, 25401, 25403, 25404, 25405, 25413, 25414, 25419, 25420, 25422, 25427, 25428, 25430, 25431, 25434, 25437, 25442, 25443, 25444, 25630, 25801, 25810, 25811, 25812, 25813, 25817, 25818, 25820, 25823, 25825, 25826, 25827, 25832, 25836, 25837, 25839, 25840, 25841, 25843, 25844, 25845, 25846, 25848, 25849, 25853, 25854, 25857, 25862, 25864, 25865, 25868, 25870, 25871, 25873, 25875, 25876, 25878, 25879, 25880, 25882, 25901, 25902, 25904, 25907, 25908, 25911, 25913, 25915, 25916, 25917, 25918, 25920, 25921, 25922, 25928, 25932, 25938, 25951, 25958, 25962, 25969, 25971, 25972, 25976, 25978, 25979, 25984, 25989, 26201, 26238, 26260, 26301, 26323, 26330, 26339, 26347, 26348, 26349, 26354, 26361, 26366, 26369, 26372, 26374, 26377, 26378, 26385, 26386, 26404, 26405, 26408, 26410, 26411, 26416, 26419, 26422, 26424, 26426, 26431, 26435, 26436, 26437, 26438, 26440, 26444, 26448, 26451, 26456, 26501, 26505, 26506, 26508, 26519, 26520, 26521, 26525, 26534, 26537, 26541, 26542, 26543, 26547, 26559, 26560, 26562, 26563, 26568, 26570, 26571, 26572, 26574, 26575, 26576, 26581, 26582, 26585, 26586, 26587, 26588, 26590, 26591, 26601, 26619, 26621, 26623, 26624, 26627, 26704, 26707, 26710, 26711, 26714, 26717, 26719, 26720, 26722, 26726, 26731, 26739, 26743, 26750, 26753, 26755, 26757, 26761, 26763, 26767, 26808, 26817, 26818, 26823, 26833, 26836, 26845, 26847, 26852



How Instacart Works

Customers can visit Food Lion Home Delivery or open the Instacart mobile app on their iPhone or Android device. They enter their zip code and select their local Food Lion store, add items to a virtual cart, choose a delivery window (within one hour, within two hours, or some scheduled time in the future) and check out. A shopper accepts the order on his/her smartphone, uses the Instacart shopper app to guide them through shopping, and then delivers the order to the customer in the designated delivery timeframe.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 23 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1.2 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

CONTACT: Food Lion Media Relations

704-245-3317

publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e029065d-1196-48bc-badc-16f7a28fb407