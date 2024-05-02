Wearable Devices Invited to Present its Gesture Control Technology to Samsung's Senior Management in South Korea

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI")-powered touchless sensing wearables, is proud to announce its selection to present at the Samsung Global Sourcing Fair 2024 in Suwon, South Korea taking place at the end of May. This prestigious invitation provides a significant platform for Wearable Devices to showcase its innovative technology directly to Samsung's senior management and key global stakeholders.

"The Samsung Global Sourcing Fair is a renowned event that brings together the brightest minds and the most innovative technologies units at Samsung”, said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. "Participating in this event could boost our visibility among technology leaders and open doors to explore potential collaborations and integrate our solutions with this leading global brand."

At the fair, Wearable Devices will introduce its seamless gesture technology that allows users to control digital devices through natural finger movements. This non-intrusive device harnesses proprietary sensor technology to interpret micro-movements and translate them into digital commands, offering a seamless interface for interacting with smartphones, computers, and even VR and AR systems.

"This opportunity to present our Mudra Band to a discerning audience at Samsung's event underscores the practical applications and consumer readiness of our technology," added Mr. Dahan. "It highlights the potential of gesture control technology to transform how we interact with our digital world, making everyday tasks more intuitive and efficient."

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS” and “WLDSW”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss expected potential collaborations or integrations with Samsung, as well as the potential benefits of the Mudra Band. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed on March 15, 2024 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

