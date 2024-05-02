It’s Better On The Road Announces Completion of The Acquisition of Motorcycle Gear Review Authority MotoGearNuts

Las Vegas, Nevada — It’s Better On The Road, the premier motorcycle adventure and tourism agency, is excited to announce completion of the acquisition of motorcycle gear review and testing website MotoGearNuts. This acquisition marks a significant step in expanding the resources available to riders worldwide when it comes to motorcycle travel and appropriate gear.

Founded in 2020, MotoGearNuts has become a trusted source for comprehensive gear reviews on everything from helmets to bluetooth communication headsets for motorcyclists. MotoGearNuts was created to empower riders with knowledge about the latest and safest motorcycle gear, while also fostering a community passionate about two-wheeled travel.

“It’s Better On The Road is dedicated to the spirit of motorcycle travel and the community that it cultivates,” said Evan Rally, founder of It’s Better On The Road. “By bringing MotoGearNuts under our wing, we can leverage its extensive gear knowledge to enhance our offerings and fulfill our mission of connecting 100,000 explorers worldwide.”

The integration of MotoGearNuts into It’s Better On The Road will offer readers and community members a richer, more informed gear shopping experience by combining high-quality gear reviews with inspiring travel stories and trip reports.

“We are thrilled to have MotoGearNuts join our adventure,” Evan continued. “This acquisition not only broadens our content on essential motorcycle gear but also strengthens our commitment to providing authentic, practical advice for our global network of riders.”

Current followers of MotoGearNuts can expect a seamless transition with enhanced benefits, including expanded travel insights, improved gear recommendations, and access to exclusive motorcycle tours through It’s Better On The Road’s boutique guided tour brand, Ride of Passage.

Details of the acquisition have not been disclosed, but the complete integration of MotoGearNuts into It’s Better On The Road’s operations will unfold over the coming months.

About It’s Better On The Road

It’s Better On The Road was founded in 2019 with the goal of becoming the world’s authority on motorcycle adventures. Launched in 2019 by passionate motorcyclist Evan Rally, It’s Better On The Road strives to connect and assist the global motorcycle community through detailed guides, personal travel accounts, and a boutique adventure company named Ride of Passage.

Contact It’s Better On The Road

220 Emerald Vista Way, Unit 381

Las Vegas, NV 89144

United States of America

Website: https://itsbetterontheroad.com

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/its-better-on-the-road-announces-completion-of-the-acquisition-of-motorcycle-gear-review-authority-motogearnuts/

