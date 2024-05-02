Construction & Demolition Waste Recycling Market Business Experts Ideas by Top Companies to Reach $149.2 Bn by 2027

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Predetermination of Growth -

The analysis of the global construction and demolition waste recycling market in this report is based on various factors including source, service, material, and region. Waste sources examined include construction, renovation, and demolition activities. Services considered encompass collection and disposal. The materials segment is further categorized into inert, wood, plastic & glass, metal, and other materials. Revenue generated from recycling activities among residential and non-residential users is also included in the report.

The increasing rate of urbanization is anticipated to lead to a surge in waste production. Furthermore, recycling and reusing practices contribute to cost reduction in projects. Additionally, environmental concerns, such as soil, water, and air pollution, have escalated due to unregulated dumping of construction and demolition waste in recent years. Consequently, there's been a significant rise in environmental awareness, driving demand for construction and demolition waste recycling, particularly in developed nations, while adoption is swiftly growing in developing countries.

Market Dynamics:

The global construction & demolition waste recycling market size accounted for $126.9 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $149.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.7% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Europe dominated the global construction & demolition waste recycling market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 36.8% share of the global construction & demolition waste recycling industry, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific.

Key Segments:

By Source -

Construction

Renovation

Demolition

By Service -

Collection

Disposal

By Material -

Concrete

Bricks

Metal

Wood

Others

Regional Analysis:

Region wise, the construction & demolition waste recycling market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Key Points:

By source, the demolition segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.

By service, the collection segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

By material, the concrete segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

Region wise, Europe garnered the largest waste management market share in 2019.

Players:

The major players profiled in the construction & demolition waste recycling industry include Clean Harbors, Inc., Daiseki Co., Ltd., FCC Environment, Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd., Remondis Se & Co. Kg, Renewi plc, Republic Services, Inc., Veolia Environnement, Waste Connection, and Waste Management Inc.

