Indonesia Cold Chain Logistics Market Set to Hit $12.59 Billion by 2031, Reveals Allied Market Research

Indonesia Cold Chain Logistics Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Indonesia cold chain logistics market garnered $4.97 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $12.59 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Indonesia cold chain logistics market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by key players, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making advanced, reliable, and efficient cold chain logistics solutions. Indonesia cold chain logistics market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in import-export of frozen goods or items in Indonesia.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the Indonesia cold chain logistics market based on business type, end-use industry, product, and technology. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the cold storage segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the Indonesia cold chain logistics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cold chain transport segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, the meat, fish, & sea food segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the Indonesia cold chain logistics market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Segments including fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionary, dairy & frozen desserts, meat, fish, & seafood, drugs & pharmaceuticals, and others are also discussed in the report.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, the refrigerators segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than 90% of the market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the air conditioning segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, EUTECTIC held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the air blown is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and Asia-Pacific.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Dua Putera Perkasa Pratama,

GAC,

Kiat Ananda Group,

Kuenhe + Nagel,

\Maersk,

OOCL Logistics Limited,

PT. MEGA INTERNATIONAL SEJAHTERA,

SF Express,

United Parcel Service (UPS),

Wahana Coldstorage Indonesia.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This study presents analytical depiction of the Indonesia cold chain logistics market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the Indonesia cold chain logistics market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current cold chain logistics market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers in the industry.

