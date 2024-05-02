Blackwells Releases Letter to Fellow Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Shareholders

Braemar Board has Presided Over Massive Wealth Destruction and Value Transfer to Monty Bennett



Recommends Shareholders Elect Blackwells’ Highly Qualified Candidates to Serve All Shareholders

Visit www.NoMoreMonty.com and Follow Blackwells’ Campaign on Twitter, @nomoremonty, and Instagram, @no_more_monty

NEW YORK, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackwells Capital LLC (“Blackwells”), a shareholder of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Braemar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BHR) in connection with its nomination of four highly qualified candidates—Jennifer M. Hill, Betsy L. McCoy, Steven J. Pully and Michael Cricenti (collectively, the “Blackwells Nominees”)—for election to the board of directors of Braemar (the “Board”) at the Company’s 2024 annual meeting of shareholders (the “2024 Annual Meeting”) to be held on July 30, 2024, released a letter to its fellow Braemar shareholders.

In its letter, Blackwells outlines the overwhelming case for change at the Board including:

The destruction of value;

The Company’s advisory agreement (the “Advisory Agreement”) with Ashford Hospitality Advisors LLC (together with Ashford, Inc., “Ashford”), which we believe is extortionary; and

The termination fee payable to Ashford and Mr. Monty Bennett.



Jason Aintabi, Chief Investment Officer of Blackwells, said:

“We invite our fellow shareholders to review our letter and join us in taking action to elect a Board who will act in the best interests of all shareholders, not just Ashford and Mr. Monty Bennett. We believe that Mr. Bennett knows there may be sufficient grounds to terminate the Advisory Agreement for cause, and caution shareholders to remain on high alert for any further self-serving actions that Ashford will take to extract value under this agreement at the expense of shareholders.”

About Blackwells Capital

Blackwells Capital was founded in 2016 by Jason Aintabi, its Chief Investment Officer. Since that time, it has made investments in public securities, engaging with management and boards, both publicly and privately, to help unlock value for stakeholders, including shareholders, employees and communities. Throughout their careers, Blackwells’ principals have invested globally on behalf of leading public and private equity firms and have held operating roles and served on the boards of media, energy, technology, insurance and real estate enterprises. For more information, please visit www.blackwellscap.com.

