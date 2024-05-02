ZOOZ Power to Present Virtually at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference on Thursday, May 9, 2024

LOD, Israel, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZOOZ Power Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ZOOZ) (“ZOOZ”), a leading provider of flywheel-based power boosting solutions for the EV charging infrastructure market, today announced that Boaz Weizer, Chief Executive Officer, and Avi Cohen, Executive Chairman, will present virtually at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 9:15am ET.



Representatives of ZOOZ’s management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings on both days of the conference, on Wednesday, May 8, and on Thursday, May 9. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Sidoti salesperson or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com .

To learn more about the conference or submit a registration request to attend, interested parties can visit: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dtbItgwgSwCbLHj8bKtxdw .

About ZOOZ Power Ltd.

ZOOZ (NASDAQ and TASE: ZOOZ) is a leading provider of flywheel-based power-boosting solutions enabling widespread deployment of ultra-fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EV), while overcoming existing grid limitations.

ZOOZ pioneers the implementation of innovative flywheel-based power boosting technology, enabling efficient utilization and power management of a power-limited grid at an EV charging site. Our Flywheel technology allows high-performance, reliable, and cost-effective ultra-fast charging infrastructure.

Our sustainable, power-boosting solutions are built with longevity and the environment in mind, helping our customers and partners to accelerate the deployment of fast-charging infrastructure, thus facilitating greater utilization rates, better efficiency, greater flexibility, and faster revenues and profitability growth.

For more information, please visit: www.zoozpower.com/

Forward-Looking Statement

