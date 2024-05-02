InterDigital awarded injunction against Lenovo

WILMINGTON, Del., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced it has been awarded an injunction against Lenovo by a court in Germany.



The Regional Court in Munich held that Lenovo infringes InterDigital’s patent-in-suit covering 4G and 5G devices, that InterDigital has acted in a FRAND manner at all times, and that Lenovo is an unwilling licensee who has not acted in line with widely recognized FRAND principles. This is a first instance decision which can be appealed.

“The strength of our portfolio and the quality of our standards contributions have once again been recognized by a court,” commented Josh Schmidt, Chief Legal Officer, InterDigital. “Following the court’s finding that Lenovo’s behavior constitutes hold-out, we hope Lenovo reverses course and finally takes a fair and reasonable license.”

