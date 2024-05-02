Itron Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Key results for the quarter include (compared with the first quarter of 2023):

Revenue of $603 million, increased 22%;

Gross profit of $205 million, increased 31%;

GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. of $52 million, increased $64 million;

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.12, increased $1.38 per share;

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.24, increased $0.75 per share;

Adjusted EBITDA of $76 million, increased 94%; and

Free cash flow of $34 million, increased $40 million.



“Itron’s first quarter results reflect strong operational execution within constructive market conditions,” said Tom Deitrich, Itron’s president and CEO. “Revenue and profitability growth were above expectations due to performance in all segments. Record quarterly revenue for our Networked Solutions segment, increased smart water sales in our Device Solutions segment, and increased Outcomes activity resulted in total revenue growth of 22% over first quarter 2023.

“Our commitment to deploying a solutions-oriented Grid Edge Intelligence platform that helps our customers address a wide range of challenges and reduced complexity related to management of energy and water resources has given Itron an excellent competitive position with a substantial pipeline of opportunities. Our first quarter results provide positive momentum for the Company and demonstrate the value of our focus on customer success and results.”

Summary of First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results

(All comparisons made are against the prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Revenue

Total first quarter revenue increased 22%, to $603 million, primarily due to operational execution, conversion of previously constrained revenue, and constructive customer demand.

Device Solutions revenue increased 7%, or 6% in constant currency, due primarily to growth in smart water and communication module sales.

Networked Solutions revenue increased 30%, due primarily to raw material availability, operational efficiencies and project scheduling alignment.

Outcomes revenue increased 10%, due primarily to higher activity levels and an increase in recurring revenue.

Gross Margin

Itron's first quarter gross margin of 34.0% increased 240 basis points from the prior year due to higher margin product mix and operational efficiencies.

Operating Expenses and Operating Income

GAAP operating expenses of $143 million decreased $24 million from the prior year primarily due to a restructuring charge in the prior year. Non-GAAP operating expenses of $138 million increased $13 million.

GAAP operating income of $63 million was $73 million higher than the prior year due to higher gross profit and lower operating expenses. Non-GAAP operating income of $67 million was $36 million higher than the prior year due to higher gross profit, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Net Income and Earnings per Share

Net income attributable to Itron, Inc. for the quarter was $52 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $12 million, or $(0.26) per share in 2023. The increase was driven by higher GAAP operating income, partially offset by higher tax expense.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc., which excludes the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, loss on sale of business, acquisition and integration, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses, was $57 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, compared with $22 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in 2023. The increase was due to higher non-GAAP operating income, partially offset by higher tax expense.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $41 million in the first quarter compared with $1 million in the prior year. Free cash flow was $34 million in the first quarter compared with $(5) million in the prior year. The increase in cash flow was due to higher earnings.

Other Measures

Total backlog at quarter end was $4.3 billion compared with $4.5 billion in the prior year. Bookings in the quarter totaled $361 million.

Q2 2024 Outlook

Outlook for the second quarter of 2024 is as follows:

Revenue between $595 and $605 million

Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $0.90 and $1.00

ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues Product revenues $ 527,822 $ 416,324 Service revenues 75,620 78,294 Total revenues 603,442 494,618 Cost of revenues Product cost of revenues 356,707 297,343 Service cost of revenues 41,356 40,907 Total cost of revenues 398,063 338,250 Gross profit 205,379 156,368 Operating expenses Sales, general and administrative 85,971 75,521 Research and development 52,401 49,565 Amortization of intangible assets 3,986 5,048 Restructuring 198 36,609 Loss on sale of business 23 18 Total operating expenses 142,579 166,761 Operating income (loss) 62,800 (10,393 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 3,846 1,818 Interest expense (1,893 ) (2,057 ) Other income (expense), net 463 (1,475 ) Total other income (expense) 2,416 (1,714 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 65,216 (12,107 ) Income tax benefit (provision) (13,429 ) 70 Net income (loss) 51,787 (12,037 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 66 (201 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 51,721 $ (11,836 ) Net income (loss) per common share - Basic $ 1.13 $ (0.26 ) Net income (loss) per common share - Diluted $ 1.12 $ (0.26 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 45,652 45,281 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 46,357 45,281





ITRON, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Product revenues Device Solutions $ 125,908 $ 117,451 Networked Solutions 381,305 281,470 Outcomes 20,609 17,403 Total Company $ 527,822 $ 416,324 Service revenues Device Solutions $ 844 $ 803 Networked Solutions 26,211 31,998 Outcomes 48,565 45,493 Total Company $ 75,620 $ 78,294 Total revenues Device Solutions $ 126,752 $ 118,254 Networked Solutions 407,516 313,468 Outcomes 69,174 62,896 Total Company $ 603,442 $ 494,618 Gross profit Device Solutions $ 30,064 $ 23,713 Networked Solutions 151,025 105,776 Outcomes 24,290 26,879 Total Company $ 205,379 $ 156,368 Operating income (loss) Device Solutions $ 21,703 $ 14,078 Networked Solutions 116,678 74,956 Outcomes 9,091 12,911 Corporate unallocated (84,672 ) (112,338 ) Total Company $ 62,800 $ (10,393 ) Total Gross Margin 34.0 % 31.6 %





ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 300,606 $ 302,049 Accounts receivable, net 339,948 303,821 Inventories 287,220 283,686 Other current assets 169,323 159,882 Total current assets 1,097,097 1,049,438 Property, plant, and equipment, net 124,979 128,806 Deferred tax assets, net 249,694 247,211 Other long-term assets 42,397 38,836 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 40,998 41,186 Intangible assets, net 57,123 46,282 Goodwill 1,064,275 1,052,504 Total assets $ 2,676,563 $ 2,604,263 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 223,575 $ 199,520 Other current liabilities 59,621 54,407 Wages and benefits payable 94,318 135,803 Taxes payable 27,754 8,636 Current portion of warranty 15,812 14,663 Unearned revenue 157,237 124,207 Total current liabilities 578,317 537,236 Long-term debt, net 455,400 454,827 Long-term warranty 7,763 7,501 Pension benefit obligation 62,626 63,887 Deferred tax liabilities, net 678 697 Operating lease liabilities 31,702 32,656 Other long-term obligations 154,767 176,028 Total liabilities 1,291,253 1,272,832 Equity Common stock 1,833,510 1,820,510 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (92,098 ) (81,190 ) Accumulated deficit (376,688 ) (428,409 ) Total Itron, Inc. shareholders' equity 1,364,724 1,310,911 Noncontrolling interests 20,586 20,520 Total equity 1,385,310 1,331,431 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,676,563 $ 2,604,263





ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 51,787 $ (12,037 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 12,744 14,463 Non-cash operating lease expense 3,814 3,972 Stock-based compensation 11,429 6,919 Amortization of prepaid debt fees 888 889 Deferred taxes, net (1,579 ) (4,272 ) Loss on sale of business 23 18 Restructuring, non-cash (194 ) 1,070 Other adjustments, net (322 ) 56 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and sale of business: Accounts receivable (36,826 ) (22,497 ) Inventories (5,559 ) (34,791 ) Other current assets (9,690 ) (17,129 ) Other long-term assets (4,824 ) 3,002 Accounts payable, other current liabilities, and taxes payable 48,412 15,113 Wages and benefits payable (40,561 ) (12,895 ) Unearned revenue 35,738 34,471 Warranty 1,489 (1,041 ) Restructuring (7,166 ) 33,209 Other operating, net (18,295 ) (7,091 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 41,308 1,429 Investing activities Net proceeds (payments) related to the sale of business — (772 ) Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment (7,145 ) (6,902 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (34,126 ) — Other investing, net 125 16 Net cash used in investing activities (41,146 ) (7,658 ) Financing activities Issuance of common stock 1,564 607 Prepaid debt fees (206 ) (517 ) Other financing, net (281 ) (185 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,077 (95 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,682 ) 330 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,443 ) (5,994 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 302,049 202,007 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 300,606 $ 196,013

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and constant currency. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define such measures differently. For a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable financial measure prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, please see the table captioned Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and/or as a means for determining executive compensation. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and ability to service debt by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance, as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. Our executive compensation plans exclude non-cash charges related to amortization of intangibles and certain discrete cash and non-cash charges, such as restructuring, loss on sale of business, or acquisition and integration related expenses. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making and because they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to analyze the health of our business.

Non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income – We define non-GAAP operating expenses as operating expenses excluding certain expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, and acquisition and integration related expenses. We define non-GAAP operating income as operating income (loss) excluding the expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, and acquisition and integration related expenses. Acquisition and integration related expenses include costs, which are incurred to affect and integrate business combinations, such as professional fees, certain employee retention and salaries related to integration, severances, contract terminations, travel costs related to knowledge transfer, system conversion costs, and asset impairment charges. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors because they exclude the effect of expenses that are not related to our core operating results. By excluding these expenses, we believe that it is easier for management and investors to compare our financial results over multiple periods and analyze trends in our operations. For example, in certain periods, expenses related to amortization of intangible assets may decrease, which would improve GAAP operating margins, yet the improvement in GAAP operating margins due to this lower expense is not necessarily reflective of an improvement in our core business. There are some limitations related to the use of non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income versus operating expenses and operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information about the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income and evaluating non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income together with GAAP operating expense and operating income (loss).

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS – We define non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) attributable to Itron, Inc. excluding the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, loss on sale of business, acquisition and integration related expenses, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses. We define non-GAAP diluted EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding during the period calculated on a GAAP basis and then reduced to reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the convertible note hedge transactions entered into in connection with the 0% convertible notes due 2026 issued in March 2021. We consider these financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors for the same reasons that we use non-GAAP operating income. The same limitations described above regarding our use of non-GAAP operating income apply to our use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP measures and evaluating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS together with GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Itron, Inc. and GAAP diluted EPS.

For interim periods the budgeted annual effective tax rate (AETR) is used, adjusted for any discrete items, as defined in Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 740 - Income Taxes. The budgeted AETR is determined at the beginning of the fiscal year. The AETR is revised throughout the year based on changes to our full-year forecast. If the revised AETR increases or decreases by 200 basis points or more from the budgeted AETR due to changes in the full-year forecast during the year, the revised AETR is used in place of the budgeted AETR beginning with the quarter the 200 basis point threshold is exceeded and going forward for all subsequent interim quarters in the year. We continue to assess the AETR based on latest forecast throughout the year and use the most recent AETR anytime it increases or decreases by 200 basis points or more from the prior interim period.

Adjusted EBITDA – We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) (a) minus interest income, (b) plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, restructuring, loss on sale of business, acquisition and integration related expenses, and (c) excluding income tax provision or benefit. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure for executive compensation. A limitation to using adjusted EBITDA is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period and the measure includes some non-cash items and excludes other non-cash items. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA may differ from the items that our peer companies exclude when they report their results. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this measure to GAAP net income (loss).

Free cash flow – We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for acquisitions of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow provides investors with a relevant measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing our ability to fund our operations and repay our debt. The same limitations described above regarding our use of adjusted EBITDA apply to our use of free cash flow. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts in the reconciliation.

Constant currency – We refer to the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations in our discussions of financial results, which references the differences between the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate operating results from the entity's functional currency into U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. We also use the term "constant currency", which represents financial results adjusted to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates as compared with the rates in the comparable prior year period. We calculate the constant currency change as the difference between the current period results and the comparable prior period's results restated using current period foreign currency exchange rates.

The tables below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

ITRON, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES GAAP operating expenses $ 142,579 $ 166,761 Amortization of intangible assets (3,986 ) (5,048 ) Restructuring (198 ) (36,609 ) Loss on sale of business (23 ) (18 ) Acquisition and integration (318 ) (45 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 138,054 $ 125,041 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GAAP operating income (loss) $ 62,800 $ (10,393 ) Amortization of intangible assets 3,986 5,048 Restructuring 198 36,609 Loss on sale of business 23 18 Acquisition and integration 318 45 Non-GAAP operating income $ 67,325 $ 31,327 NON-GAAP NET INCOME & DILUTED EPS GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 51,721 $ (11,836 ) Amortization of intangible assets 3,986 5,048 Amortization of debt placement fees 844 845 Restructuring 198 36,609 Loss on sale of business 23 18 Acquisition and integration 318 45 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 201 (8,347 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 57,291 $ 22,382 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.24 $ 0.49 Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 46,357 45,572 ADJUSTED EBITDA GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 51,721 $ (11,836 ) Interest income (3,846 ) (1,818 ) Interest expense 1,893 2,057 Income tax provision (benefit) 13,429 (70 ) Depreciation and amortization 12,744 14,463 Restructuring 198 36,609 Loss on sale of business 23 18 Acquisition and integration 318 45 Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,480 $ 39,468 FREE CASH FLOW Net cash provided by operating activities $ 41,308 $ 1,429 Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment (7,145 ) (6,902 ) Free Cash Flow $ 34,163 $ (5,473 )



