Cloverleaf Local School District Conducts Two Sets of Online Auctions for School Building Contents on GovDeals

The sale includes classroom, library, and grounds care equipment

MEDINA, Ohio, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cloverleaf Local School District of Medina County, Ohio, is currently conducting its first set of online auctions for contents from its middle school and annex buildings. The contents will be sold on GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell real estate and other surplus assets. The auctions are running now and will be open for bidding until May 21.



Auctions include contents from several classrooms as well as library items, grounds equipment and kitchen equipment. Pickups for buyers will be held from May 28 to May 30 beginning at 7:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Cloverleaf Local School District will conduct a second round of auctions for items from their high school from June 6 to June 19. Pickups for these items will be held from June 24 to June 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“Bringing auctions like this to a virtual platform goes a long way to ensuring we are exposing available items to the largest local audience possible,” said Cloverleaf Local School District Treasurer Jim Hudson. “The revenue generated from sales of this type provides additional resources that help us create the best possible education system for our students.”

To bid on this property or any other assets on GovDeals, interested parties must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registrations can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), one of the most experienced and trusted companies supporting millions of customers in the circular economy across the globe.

Contact:

Angela Jones, GovDeals

(334) 301-7823

ajones@govdeals.com