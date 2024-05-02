Antony Arumairaj MD to be Featured on Close Up Radio

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Can analyzing data save people’s lives? Dr. Antony Arumairaj, an award-winning critical care specialist, internist, and assistant professor at NYC Health+ Hospitals, is working hard to transform medicine by analyzing large databases, implementing strategies, mitigating risks, and providing healthcare solutions. Dr. Arumairaj has been honored to work on multiple research projects in India, Australia, and the United States. Drawn to medicine to make a difference for critically ill patients, Dr. Arumairaj has dedicated his life to his patients and medical students.

Dr. Arumairaj’s early venture into research as a medical student was a five-year research study sponsored by the Indian Council of Medical Research. According to Dr. Arumairaj, “Analyzing data and timely warning helped save lives in India in 2004. While the vast coastline in South India experienced the devastating force of the tsunami on December 24th, 2004, one particular coastal village, Nallavadu, with a population of more than 3,500 people, had zero loss of lives. The entire village was saved by a phone call made by one of its residents working in Singapore, who relayed the advance warning from Singapore to the local information center, which was broadcast over the public address system. People were able to evacuate from the coast and, thereby, were saved from disaster.

Dr. Arumairaj was part of the rescue and relief team dispatched to affected areas. During this event, he had the honor of working with a blood donation group with which he is still affiliated. Dr. Arumairaj has also worked with the Australian Red Cross during his training in Australia.

Dr. Arumairaj has shown how analyzing data can save South Asians who are genetically predisposed to heart attacks at a younger age (4 times higher than their adult counterparts worldwide). “The data analysis shows that statins, given at a younger age, lower the risk of heart attacks. Early initiation of statins lowers the risk of heart attacks in 2 billion South Asians, who constitute one-fourth of humanity,” explains Dr. Arumairaj.

Dr. Arumairaj explains that data analysis saves lives in aspects apart from medicine. “Robotics Cats is an advanced wildfire warning system utilizing artificial intelligence analysis and computer vision data for the early detection of wildfires. On the 11th of January 2022, when a wildfire started in Cabo Polonio Park in Uruguay, the Robotics Cats Lookout detection cameras and software detected the wildfire much earlier, and the wildfire was contained and eliminated as quickly as possible. Robotics Cats is being trialed in 13 nations in South America, Europe, and Australia. Robotics Cats wildfire warning system could have detected the Maui wildfires much earlier, and we could have helped save hundreds of lives in August 2023.”

Dr Arumairaj explains how massive seismic wave data analysis of seismometers detect an impending earthquake earlier and saves thousands of lives in Japanese bullet trains. On March 11, 2011, a Richter magnitude scale 9.0 earthquake struck the northeast coast of Japan, near the Tohoku region. The force of the earthquake sent a tsunami rushing toward the Tohoku coastline, resulting in a great humanitarian tragedy. But all the passengers traveling in 27 high-speed bullet trains in Tohoku running at 360 kmph were saved. Each of the trains was equipped with a network of sensitive seismometers for early detection of the earthquake’s P-wave and emergency brake systems to stop the trains before the earthquake hit. This early detection system detected the early tremors, which happened just 30 seconds before the actual earthquake, and emergency brakes were automatically applied, halting the train effectively before the earthquake struck. The same system proved effective again when another earthquake of magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck on March 16, 2022. The early detection and emergency brake systems have proved to be a foolproof system for bullet trains in earthquake-prone Japanese terrain, thereby preventing massive loss of lives in every earthquake that strikes Japan.

According to Dr. Arumairaj, “Large-data analysis is vital to providing early warning and detection strategies while mitigating risk with timely interventions. Big data provides solutions in all fields of science and technology.”

With 34 published research articles and conference papers, Dr. Arumairaj is also an attending physician and a clinical assistant professor at New York Medical College, where he treats patients and teaches and mentors medical students. Attending medical school in his native India, Dr. Arumairaj was awarded the B. Braun Foundation Scholar for Excellence in Anesthesiology. He subsequently relocated to Australia, where he was trained in Internal Medicine with the Royal Australasian College of Physicians and in Emergency Medicine with the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine.

Educated and trained on multiple continents, Dr. Arumairaj’s career is marked by his passion for medicine. He graduated from the PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in India with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery in 2005. Subsequently, he completed his residency in Anesthesiology at Stanley Medical College in India in 2009.

As for his future, Dr. Arumairaj aims to continue analyzing large data samples across the USA and publishing his findings while completing his Pulmonary Critical Care fellowship. He eventually plans to become an attending physician in Pulmonary Critical care Medicine and work in an academic center.

Dr. Arumairaj is an active member of the American College of Physicians, Society of Critical Care Medicine, American Thoracic Society, and the American College of Chest Physicians. The Marquis Who’s Who and Inner Circle recently recognized Dr. Arumairaj as a Top Pinnacle Physician for his contributions as a Distinguished Internal Medicine Specialist. Best in New York Magazine recently awarded Dr. Arumairaj as top doc.

For more information about Dr. Antony Arumairaj, please visit http://www.antonyarumairaj.com/