Conqueror Freight Network brings together more than 120 logistics leaders from all over the world in Bali to celebrate its 10th Annual Meeting

Conqueror seized this special anniversary as an opportunity to recognize founding members with an Awards Ceremony and to present its new web app, its new website and cutting-edge digital services

Bali, 2nd May 2024: Conqueror’s networking and conference event, from the 21st to the 23rd of April, came to a successful close last Wednesday. Conqueror Freight Network hosted professional leaders from the freight forwarding industry to discuss the global logistics environment, the industry challenges and growth and the technological trends in freight forwarding.

The meeting that took place at the Intercontinental Bali Resort in Bali, Indonesia was attended by more than 120 freight forwarders from over 60 countries, facilitating their company’s increase, expansion and networking. In order to mark the 10th edition of Conqueror’s in-person conference, they presented an award honoring longstanding members who have been integral to the network since its inception, making invaluable contributions to its expansion.

During the conference, Conqueror introduced several cutting-edge digital solutions, including a new web app, redesigned website, and advanced digital services aimed at enhancing member experiences and streamlining operations. This initiative underscores Conqueror's role as a leader in embracing technology for the benefit of its global network of freight forwarders.

The one-to-one meetings meticulously arranged over the course of two days, enabled participants to spotlight their businesses, explore future collaboration prospects, and secure promising ventures. The launch of Conqueror's new web app, redesigned website, and strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Container xChange and Redkik mark key milestones in the network's journey toward digital transformation. These initiatives empower Conqueror's agents with enhanced tools and resources to navigate the complexities of modern freight forwarding.

During the conference, Conqueror introduced several cutting-edge digital solutions, including a new web app, redesigned website and new features added to the networks’ online quoting platform FreightViewer aimed at enhancing member experiences and streamlining operations. This initiative underscores Conqueror's role as a leader in embracing technology for the benefit of its global network of freight forwarders.

"On the occasion of the 10th Anniversary of Conqueror’s Annual Meetings, our aim was to organize a very special event. This is why we organized an awards ceremony to express our appreciation for the trust our founding members have shown in us over the last 13 years. Likewise, our gathering in Bali provided a platform for delegates to solidify existing partnerships, showcase expertise, and cultivate trust among fellow members. This camaraderie will undoubtedly catalyze collaborative projects within our network,” remarked Antonio Torres, President, and Founder of Conqueror Freight Network.

In a seamless continuation of last year's success, Conqueror’s innovative web application once again enhanced the experience for the delegates. Additionally, Andrea Martin, Conqueror’s FreightViewer Coordinator, led informative FreightViewer Workshops where network members were briefed on the latest enhancements to the network's exclusive Transport Management System (TMS) and instructed on maximizing the utility of these new features.

Beyond professional engagements, attendees immersed themselves in Bali’s rich culture through a captivating Group Tour to visit Taman Ayun and Tanah Lot’s temples, fostering deeper connections with prospective partners. The business meeting reached a crescendo at the Gala Dinner, where members bonded over food, drinks, and live music.

The Conqueror Freight Network is the largest exclusive network of Independent Freight Forwarders in the world represented in 258 cities and 134 countries. The Conqueror Freight Network (CQR) brings together carefully-selected freight forwarders in each major city who cooperate reciprocally and securely to expand their businesses, reduce costs and risks, and compete on more equal terms against the largest international companies

