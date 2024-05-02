MFAET conducts internal consultative discussion on Review of Regional Architecture (RRA)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade has organized an internal consultative discussion on the forthcoming Review of the Regional Architecture (RRA) currently being executed by the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Secretariat.

The discussion on Tuesday (30th April 2024) is a precursor to an in-country consultation with the PIF Secretariat team led by PIF Secretary General, Henry Puna later this month.

The internal discussion was chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Collin Beck and involved the participation of the Solomon Islands High Commissioner to the Republic of Fiji, His Excellency Joseph Ma’ahanua and other government stakeholders.

Permanent Secretary Beck said the discussion is an opportunity for stakeholders to take appreciation of the regional architecture and to speak in unison on its position during the upcoming consultation with PIF.

As a member of PIF, Solomon Islands is urged to take ownership of these Review processes and actively participate using the whole-of-government approach in anticipation of a more member driven output towards the broader RRA progression.

At the 50th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders meeting in 2019, the Pacific Islands Forum secretariat was tasked to review the Council of Regional Organisations of the Pacific (CROP) architecture, to re-examine and ensure the requisite governance and resourcing arrangements that promote, govern and deepen collective responsibility and accountability to deliver the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

Forum Leaders reflected on the Blue Pacific narrative and noted that securing the future of the Blue Pacific requires a long-term vision, a carefully considered regionalism strategy, and most importantly a collective commitment to achieve it.

An agreement was also reached that the Pacific region’s current strategic value provides unprecedented opportunities and leverage to realize the Blue Pacific Continent. A 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent was developed and implemented in 2022.

Leaders agreed that in order to ensure effective implementation of the 2050 Strategy, a review of the regional architecture was required to ensure that it was fit-for-purpose.

In particular, it was recognized that there was a need for a regional system that had in place appropriate institutional structures, governance mechanisms and ways to engage, build and sustain partnerships for responding to the priorities identified in the Strategy.

Pacific Islands Forum Leaders established the Council of Regional Organisations of the Pacific (CROP) to improve cooperation, coordination and collaboration between Pacific regional organisations.

The organisations making up CROP are the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF). The Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum is the Permanent Chair of the CROP, the Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA), the Pacific Aviation Safety Office (PASO), Pacific Power Association (PPA), Pacific Islands Development Program (PIDP), The Pacific Community (SPC), Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP), Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) and The University of the South Pacific (USP).

–MFAET PRESS RELEASE

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Collin Beck.

Solomon Islands High Commissioner to the Republic of Fiji, His Excellency, Joseph Ma’ahanua.