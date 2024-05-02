RSIPF acknowledge general public for good behaviour during PM Election

The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) have acknowledged the general public for the good behaviour shown during the election of the Prime Minister (PM) on 2 May 2024.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau said we would like to express our appreciation to the Members of Parliament (MPs) for their unwavering support in ensuring the security and success of RSIPF operation. Your collaboration has been instrumental in upholding law and order, fostering a safe environment for all.

Commissioner Mangau said I would like to acknowledge supporters of the MPs for their good behaviour during the election of the PM. You have done a well done job in ensuring peace prevails during the PM election.

Mr. Mangau said police also would like to thank the community leaders both men and women for the great support in making sure you engage with your community members for a peaceful election. You have proved it to us with a positive collaboration.

He said police are aware that the liquor ban is a risk for businesses in the country but your patience and understanding is highly appreciated. Thank you to the business houses for the support rendered to the RSIPF. You play an important role in supporting the RSIPF.

The police boss said this is the kind of cooperation we need for the good of our country. Solomon Island is our country and we should take ownership and respect ourselves as law abiding citizens for the good of our country.

“We prove it to the outside world that we can make it. Recently we have had great success in the Sol-Pacific Games 2023. This is a big success in the history of Solomon Islands and we should be proud of it. The success of election of Prime Minister is another historical achievement for RSIPF in terms of providing security,” said Mr. Mangau.

The police chief said finally, I would like to thank my security partners who have supported RSIPF since the commencement of the joint Election to the election of Prime Minister. Thank you to the Correction Services of Solomon Islands who work alongside RSIPF. Thumbs up to my men and women in blue uniforms, I salute you for the job well done.

Police with the support from security partners provide heavy police presence from White River to Henderson, outskirts of Honiara and also at the National Parliament of Solomon Islands during the election of Prime Minister.

//End//

Police Response Unit provide security at KG round about

Republic of Fiji military officer assist RSIPF officers in providing security at Ranadi

RSIPF Female officer provide police presence at White River

RSIPF officer at Borderline temporary police post

RSIPF officer at Ranadi

RSIPF officer monitoring situation at Kukum round about

RSIPF officer provide police presence at Kukum SDA area

RSIPF officer provide police presence at Mataniko bridge

RSIPF officer provide police presence at Ranadi area

RSIPF officer talk with ADF officer as they provide support to RSIPF

RSIPF officers checkpoint at Parliament

RSIPF Officers provide police presence at China town front of Koloale entrance road

RSIPF officers provide police presence at Holy Cross road going up to Vavaea Ridge

RSIPF Traffic officers at at a check point at road up to Vavaea Ridge