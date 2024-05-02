Submit Release
Longeveron to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 14, 2024

MIAMI, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines, today announced that it will report first quarter 2024 financial results and provide a business update on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 after the U.S. financial markets close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Conference Call Details:
       
Conference Call Number:     1.877.407.0789
       
Conference ID:     13745868
       
Call meTM Feature:     Click Here
       
Webcast:     Click Here


An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website following the conference.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead investigational product is Lomecel-B™, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B™ has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s disease, and Aging-related Frailty. For more information, visit www.longeveron.com or follow Longeveron on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

Investor Contact:

Derek Cole
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions 
derek.cole@iradvisory.com


