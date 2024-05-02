Two Six Technologies Announces Participation in Department of Commerce Consortium Dedicated to AI Safety

Two Six Technologies is one of more than 200 leading AI stakeholders to help advance the development and deployment of safe, trustworthy AI under new U.S. Government safety institute

ARLINGTON, Va., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Two Six Technologies announced that it joined more than 200 of the nation’s leading artificial intelligence (AI) stakeholders to participate in a Department of Commerce initiative to support the development and deployment of trustworthy and safe AI. Established by the Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) on February 8, 2024 , the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC) brings together AI creators and users, academics, government and industry researchers, and civil society organizations to meet this mission.



“To keep pace with AI, we have to move fast and make sure everyone – from the government to the private sector to academia – is rowing in the same direction,” said Bruce Reed, White House Deputy Chief of Staff. “Thanks to President Biden's landmark Executive Order, the AI Safety Consortium provides a critical forum for all of us to work together to seize the promise and manage the risks posed by AI.”

The consortium includes more than 200 member companies and organizations that are on the frontlines of developing and using AI systems, as well as the civil society and academic teams that are building the foundational understanding of how AI can and will transform our society. These entities represent the nation’s largest companies and its innovative startups; creators of the world’s most advanced AI systems and hardware; key members of civil society and the academic community; and representatives of professions with deep engagement in AI’s use today. The consortium also includes state and local governments, as well as non-profits. The consortium will also work with organizations from like-minded nations that have a key role to play in setting interoperable and effective safety around the world.

Two Six Technologies supports national security customers across the Department of Defense, including U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Cyber Command and DARPA; Department of State; the Intelligence Community; and civilian agencies.

The company offers a robust suite of sole source contract vehicles with more than $1.0 billion of combined contract ceiling; a family of operationally deployed products including IKE™, M3, Pulse, SIGMA™, TrustedKeep™ and CircuitRE; and a global operational footprint that includes technical access in more than 100 countries coupled with native proficiency in more than 20 languages.

Two Six was formed in February 2021 by global investment firm The Carlyle Group. Two Six is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia and employs more than 800 professionals working in 36 states across the country.

For more information, visit twosixtech.com and Two Six Technologies on LinkedIn .

