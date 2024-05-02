Northann Corp.'s Blue11-Ocean Plastic Flooring and Wall Panels Product Wins Multiple Prestigious Awards in 2024

ELK GROVE, Calif., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northann Corp. (NYSE American: NCL), a leader in innovative sustainable solutions, today announced that its Blue11-Ocean Plastic Flooring and Wall Panels Product has been recognized this year with industry awards for outstanding design, commitment to sustainability, and impeccable craftsmanship. These awards include:



American Good Design Award 2024

French Design Award 2024

IDA Design Awards 2024

New York Product Design Awards

Green Product Award

Best Surfaces in TISE 2024

"We are truly honored to receive these prestigious awards, which underscore our commitment to creating products that are not only visually captivating but also environmentally conscious," remarked Northann Corp. CEO Lin Li. "This recognition fuels our passion to continue delivering innovative and sustainable solutions that resonate with our customers and contribute positively to the environment.

“Northann Corp.'s Blue11-Ocean Plastic Flooring and Wall Panels Product stands as a shining example of our company's enduring pursuit of excellence and sustainability.”

To learn more about this award-winning product and Northann Corp.'s comprehensive range of sustainable solutions, please visit www.northann.com and www.benchwick.com.

About Northann Corp.

Northann specializes in 3D-printed flooring solutions under its flagship brand, "Benchwick." The Company's operations span the full spectrum of additive manufacturing, from sourcing recycled ocean plastics to the final production of intricate flooring designs. Northann offers its 3D printing ecosystem as an extensive range of proprietary solutions, including Infinite Glass, DSE, TruBevel, and MattMaster, primarily through its sales network in North America and Europe. The Company aims to redefine the essence of modern flooring and wall panels by offering stylish, durable, and ecologically conscious solutions.

For more information about Northann, please visit www.northann.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

