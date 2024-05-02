LVT Hires Mark Cranney as Chief Revenue Officer

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.) , the leader of customizable mobile surveillance solutions , has appointed Mark Cranney as chief revenue officer (CRO). Cranney will oversee the expansion of the company’s go-to-market strategy and operations.



“Life safety and security are urgent initiatives for enterprises , educational institutions, and government agencies ,” said Cranney. “I’m in awe of the results customers have with LVT, which is creating a safer and more secure world. I am thrilled to team up with the founders and leadership to help accelerate the company’s growth and expansion.”

Cranney comes to LVT and Utah after 20 years in Silicon Valley. His experience includes:

Current board member at Seattle-based Teal Communications

Chief Operating Officer at Skydio

Chief Operating Officer at SignalFx (acquired by Splunk)

Operating partner at Andreessen Horowitz

Led worldwide field operations for Aster Data Systems (acquired by Teradata)

Led worldwide field operations for Opsware (acquired by Hewlett-Packard)

Vice President of Americas at Boston-based PTC (Nasdaq)



“Mark has a proven track record of helping high-growth companies and has a deep understanding of business operations and strategy,” said Ryan Porter, LVT co-founder and CEO. “Mark brings increased focus as we work to be an industry-renowned and household name while striving to achieve our mission to make communities safer and more secure.”

Driven by booming demand for its industry-leading , solar-powered, and cellular-connected mobile surveillance units, LVT has seen an average annual recurring revenue growth of 120% year over year for the past five years. LVT has doubled its employee headcount in the last 18 months, and its team currently exceeds 550 people, with many new positions available .

About LVT

LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.) is a leading provider of cloud-based video surveillance and analytics, offering solar-powered mobile surveillance units. The company provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solution for remote live video, bringing safety, surveillance, and analytics to companies across industries and government organizations. LVT was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. For more information, visit www.lvt.com .

