Karnataka Tourism to Showcase its Diverse Offerings at ATM Dubai 2024
Exploring the Vibrant Tapestry of Karnataka's Cultural and Natural TreasuresBENGALURU , KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karnataka Tourism is set to make a grand appearance at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai 2024, showcasing the state's diverse tourism offerings. The event, which will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre at stall No. AS7550 from 6-9 May, will provide a platform for Karnataka Tourism to promote its unique and culturally rich destinations to the international market.
Karnataka, located in the southern part of India, is known for its rich history, diverse culture, and breathtaking landscapes. The state boasts of several popular tourist destinations such as the ancient ruins of Hampi, the serene beaches of Gokarna, the majestic waterfalls of Jog Falls, the lush greenery of Coorg, the Gol Gumbad, a 17th-century mausoleum, and multiple wildlife sanctuaries, national parks, and bird sanctuaries. These destinations offer a perfect blend of history, relaxation, and adventure making Karnataka a must-visit for all types of travelers.
In addition to its natural beauty, Karnataka is also home to several UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the iconic Hampi, the magnificent temples of Pattadakal, the sacred ensembles of the Hoysala, and the Western Ghats, known for their mountain range and biodiversity. The state is also known for its vibrant festivals, such as the Mysore Dasara and the Hampi Utsav, which attract tourists from all over the world. With its rich cultural heritage, Karnataka offers a unique and authentic experience to its visitors.
Karnataka Tourism's participation at ATM Dubai 2024 is a testament to the state's commitment to promoting sustainable and responsible tourism. The state government, in collaboration with the tourism industry, has taken several initiatives to preserve its natural and cultural heritage while providing a memorable experience to tourists. Visitors to the Karnataka Tourism booth at ATM Dubai 2024 can expect to learn more about the state's diverse offerings and interact with representatives from various tourism organizations.
The delegation from Karnataka Tourism would be led by Mr. Janardhan H P, Joint Director of Tourism, Karnataka Director, Department of Tourism along with its key stakeholders, namely Skyway International Travels, Orchid Travel & Tours, Mookanana Resorts, Mysore International Travels Pvt Ltd, Holiday Monk, Tamara Leisure Experiences, The Silver Sky Hotels & Resorts, The Windflower Resorts & Spa, Gamyam Beach Resort & Wellness, Trivik Hotels & Resorts, Rashi Eco Tourism Ltd, Big Travels, and Mysore International Travels will be available at Stall No. AS7550 to engage with visitors, answer queries, and explore partnership opportunities.
Karnataka Tourism's participation at ATM Dubai 2024 is a significant step towards promoting the state as a must-visit destination for international travelers. With its diverse offerings and commitment to sustainable tourism, Karnataka is sure to leave a lasting impression on visitors at the event. For more information, visit the Karnataka Tourism website or stop by their booth at ATM Dubai 2024.
Sanjay V Shetye
Vinsan Graphics
+91 98238 77416
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Script your Adventure at Karnataka I Karnataka Tourism I Karnataka World