NewAmsterdam Pharma to Host R&D Day with Key Opinion Leaders on May 16, 2024

NAARDEN, the Netherlands and MIAMI, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced that it will host an R&D Day event for analysts and investors on May 16, 2024 beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET in New York City.



Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, John Kastelein, M.D., Ph.D., FESC, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, BJ Jones, Chief Commercial Officer, Douglas Kling, Chief Operating Officer and Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer, will be joined by renowned cardiovascular disease specialists to discuss obicetrapib’s clinical development path, NewAmsterdam’s commercial readiness and strategy, and the cardiovascular disease landscape and opportunities for innovative new products.

Renowned cardiovascular disease specialists will include:

Jorge Plutzky, M.D. , Director of Preventative Cardiology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School;

, Director of Preventative Cardiology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School; Ann Marie Navar, M.D., Ph.D. , Associate Professor of Cardiology at UT Southwestern Medical Center; and

, Associate Professor of Cardiology at UT Southwestern Medical Center; and Ashish Sarraju, M.D., Cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic’s Tomsich Family Department of Cardiovascular Medicine Department and the Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute and researcher at the Cleveland Clinic Coordinating Center for Clinical Research.



A live webcast of the R&D event will be available and those who intend to join virtually can pre-register for the webcast through the link here. The live webcast and supporting presentation materials will be available on the Events section of the Investor Relations page of the NewAmsterdam website at ir.newamsterdampharma.com at the time of the live event. An archived replay will be available on the NewAmsterdam website. Please note advanced registration is required for in-person attendance.

About Obicetrapib

Obicetrapib is a novel, oral, low-dose CETP inhibitor that NewAmsterdam is developing to overcome the limitations of current LDL-lowering treatments. In each of the Company’s Phase 2 trials, ROSE2, TULIP, ROSE, and OCEAN, evaluating obicetrapib as monotherapy or combination therapy, the Company observed statistically significant LDL-lowering combined with a side effect profile similar to that of placebo. The Company is conducting two Phase 3 pivotal trials, BROADWAY and BROOKLYN, to evaluate obicetrapib as a monotherapy used as an adjunct to maximally tolerated lipid-lowering therapies to provide additional LDL-lowering for CVD patients and TANDEM, to evaluate obicetrapib and ezetimibe as a fixed-dose combination. The Company began enrolling patients in BROADWAY in January 2022, in BROOKLYN in July 2022, and in TANDEM in March 2024; completing enrollment of BROOKLYN in April 2023 and BROADWAY in July 2023. The Company also commenced the Phase 3 PREVAIL cardiovascular outcomes trial in March 2022, which is designed to assess the potential of obicetrapib to reduce occurrences of major adverse cardiovascular events, including cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke and non-elective coronary revascularization. NewAmsterdam completed enrollment of PREVAIL in April 2024 and randomized over 9,000 patients.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well-tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 studies, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.

Company Contact

Matthew Philippe

P: 1-917-882-7512

matthew.philippe@newamsterdampharma.com

Media Contact

Spectrum Science on behalf of NewAmsterdam

Jen Gordon

P: 1-202-957-7795

jgordon@spectrumscience.com

Investor Contact

Stern Investor Relations on behalf of NewAmsterdam

Hannah Deresiewicz

P: 1-212-362-1200

hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com