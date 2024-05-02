Enphase Energy Expands Deployments of Enphase Energy System with IQ Battery 5P in Florida

FREMONT, Calif., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Florida have seen growing deployments of Enphase® Energy Systems™ powered by the IQ® Battery 5P™, as Florida homeowners prepare for power outages associated with what experts predict could be a near record-setting Atlantic hurricane season.



The new Enphase Energy System with the IQ Battery 5P enables configurations ranging from 5 to 80 kWh and offers a significantly improved experience for homeowners and installers because of more power, resilient wired communication, and an improved commissioning experience. Homeowners can also use the Enphase® App to monitor performance and intelligently manage their battery systems, including the self-consumption feature to help minimize the use of electricity from the grid.

“The IQ Battery 5P is a high-performance and reliable solution that fits the needs of Florida customers to safeguard their access to power during extreme weather events,” said William May, owner and operator of May Electric Solar. “The Enphase system helps provide homeowners with peace of mind even during the most unpredictable circumstances.”

“Go Solar Power is focused on providing world class equipment to its customers, which is why we selected the IQ Battery 5P,” said Court Weisleder, CEO of Go Solar Power . “Whether our customers want to self-consume more of the solar they generate or simply want to have backup power in case of an outage, the IQ Battery 5P is an easy to install, reliable, and modular solution.”

In addition to the IQ Battery 5P, third-generation Enphase Energy Systems in North America include IQ8™ Microinverters, IQ® System Controller 3/3G™, and IQ® Combiner 5/5C™. The all-in-one solution can be configured for self-consumption, savings, or full backup functionality. In addition, Enphase offers 24/7 customer support and an industry-leading warranty for both solar and battery products. This includes a 25-year limited warranty for all IQ8 Microinverters and a 15-year limited warranty for all IQ Batteries activated in North America.

Enphase’s software leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to manage the complexity of electricity rate structures to significantly improve value for homeowners. Enphase expects to introduce an upgrade to its energy management software for its solar plus battery systems in 2024 to support the rapid shift toward electrification with electric vehicles, heat pumps, and more.

“Florida's abundant sunshine makes it the perfect location for solar energy,” said Dan Goldberg, president of Advance Solar and Spa. “The IQ Battery 5P levels up the Enphase Energy System so that homeowners can intelligently store and optimize excess solar energy, day or night, with or without grid power available.”

“The Florida market demands adaptable energy storage solutions, and Enphase is proud to offer scalable, intelligent systems that cater to the diverse needs of homeowners and businesses across the state,” said Mehran Sedigh, senior vice president of sales in the Americas, Asia–Pacific, and Emerging Markets at Enphase Energy. “The IQ Battery 5P delivers cutting-edge technology that enhances solar energy systems and transforms the way Floridians harness and manage their power.”

For more information about the Enphase IQ Battery 5P please visit the Enphase website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 75 million microinverters, and over 4.1 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ .

