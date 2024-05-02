Registration is Now Open for Microchip’s 24th Annual Worldwide MASTERs Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona

Taking place from August 12–14, MASTERs offers over 60 technical sessions and features a keynote by Microchip’s President and CEO Ganesh Moorthy

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announces that registration is now open for its signature Worldwide MASTERs Conference, the premier technical training event for embedded control engineers. The 24th Annual MASTERs Conference returns to an in-person format and will take place at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Scottsdale, Arizona, from August 12–14, 2024.



Commonplace in the semiconductor industry is the use of acronyms and “MASTERs” is no exception. It stands for Microchip Annual Strategic Technical Exchange and Review. The conference strives to deliver advanced technical learning sessions that are taught by application and design engineers to foster a synergistic engineer-to-engineer experience.

The sessions at MASTERs are curated for engineers at all levels of experience and specialties and cover an array of embedded control topics including products and peripherals, development tools, networking, security, power management solutions and much more. Over the course of two and half days, MASTERs will feature 63 technical sessions, 19 instructor-led demos and 37 hands-on workshops.

Conference attendees can expect a productive, lively and engaging program. A highlight of this year’s MASTERs Conference is the dinner on August 12, which will feature a keynote by Microchip President and CEO Ganesh Moorthy. The following evening on August 13, guests will enjoy a themed Casino Night with dinner and games.

Throughout the MASTERs Conference networking sessions will be open with Microchip engineers in the Ask the Experts and Featured Demos areas. These networking sessions provide attendees with the opportunity to meet with Microchip experts to learn about available tools and be given mini lessons on how to use them to fast-track the development of their applications.

Microchip is a proud supporter of the FIRST® Robotics competition, which exposes youth to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) through hands-on experience building robots. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to watch a FIRST Robotics match and meet the youth teams.

To register and learn more about MASTERs, visit the conference webpage.

MASTERs Registration and Pricing Information

Registration pricing is all inclusive for the 2024 MASTERs Conference, beginning at $1,797 for 2½ days of training if you register by May 17, 2024. Registration includes entry to the conference courses, accommodation at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess for two nights with meals, evening entertainment and access to all class materials. All potential attendees must register by July 17, 2024. Discounts are available for select registrants. For more information and to register visit the conference webpage.

