PROPHASE LABS INC. TO PRESENT FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MAY 9
GARDEN CITY, NY, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), announced today that they will be presenting first quarter 2024 financial results on a virtual conference call hosted by Renmark Financial on May 9, 2024 at 11:00 am EDT. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the virtual conference call. ProPhase Labs Inc. welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.
Investors interested in participating in this live event will need to register using the link below. After the event, a replay will be available on The Company’s Investor website.
REGISTER HERE: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/first-quarter-2024-results-virtual-conference-call-nasdaq-prph-2024-05-09-110000
To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.
About ProPhase Labs Inc.
ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) is revolutionizing healthcare through innovative solutions in biopharma, genomics, diagnostics, and therapeutics. With a commitment to advancing personalized medicine and improving patient care, ProPhase Labs is at the forefront of technological advancements in the healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com
ProPhase Media Relations and Institutional Investor Contact:
ProPhase Labs, Inc.
267-880-1111
investorrelations@prophaselabs.com
ProPhase Retail Investor Relations Contact:
Renmark Financial Communications
John Boidman:
514-939-3989
jboidman@renmarkfinancial.com
Source: ProPhase Labs, Inc.