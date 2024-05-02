Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,076 in the last 365 days.

PROPHASE LABS INC. TO PRESENT FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MAY 9

GARDEN CITY, NY, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), announced today that they will be presenting first quarter 2024 financial results on a virtual conference call hosted by Renmark Financial on May 9, 2024 at 11:00 am EDT. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the virtual conference call. ProPhase Labs Inc. welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

Investors interested in participating in this live event will need to register using the link below. After the event, a replay will be available on The Company’s Investor website.

REGISTER HERE: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/first-quarter-2024-results-virtual-conference-call-nasdaq-prph-2024-05-09-110000

  • To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

About ProPhase Labs Inc.
ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) is revolutionizing healthcare through innovative solutions in biopharma, genomics, diagnostics, and therapeutics. With a commitment to advancing personalized medicine and improving patient care, ProPhase Labs is at the forefront of technological advancements in the healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com

ProPhase Media Relations and Institutional Investor Contact:
ProPhase Labs, Inc.
267-880-1111
investorrelations@prophaselabs.com

ProPhase Retail Investor Relations Contact:
Renmark Financial Communications
John Boidman:
514-939-3989
jboidman@renmarkfinancial.com

Source: ProPhase Labs, Inc.


Primary Logo

You just read:

PROPHASE LABS INC. TO PRESENT FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MAY 9

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more