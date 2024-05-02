Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market Size, Share, Industry Growth & Analysis, 2029

Chicago, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global NDIR market Size is expected to be valued at USD 681 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 965 million by 2029; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2029. Market participants have diversified their offerings, extending their global reach through strategic growth approaches like introducing new products and collaborations, establishing alliances, forging partnerships, and expanding their operations.

Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Companies - Amphenol Corporation (US) and Honeywell International Inc (US) are the Key Players

Key players operating in the NDIR market are Amphenol Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Emerson Electric Co. (US), MSA (US), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sensair An Asahi Kasei Group Company (Sweden), S+S REGELTECHNIK (Germany, ELT SENSOR. (South Korea), Winsen (China), among others.

Major Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) companies include:

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Amphenol Corporation. (US)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

Amphenol is a major player in making connection components for electronics. The company designs and sells various connectors, cables, and systems. Amphenol also offers advanced sensors in different applications like building ventilation, air purifiers for homes, and even car air quality control. In 2014, the company acquired the Advanced Sensors business from GE, with the entire advanced sensor product portfolio, including the Thermometrics, NovaSensor, Telaire, Kaye, and Protimeter brands.

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Honeywell International Inc. is a multinational company known for its diverse range of products and services, including aerospace systems, building technologies, performance materials, and safety solutions. Honeywell offers advanced NDIR solutions tailored to meet the region's stringent environmental regulations and increasing demand for gas sensing applications across various industries. With a strong reputation for reliability and innovation. The company predominantly operates in the US and other parts of North America and Europe.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Yokogawa is one of the leading providers of industrial automation and test and measurement solutions. Its NDIR analyzers are responsible for high-sensitivity measurement of various gas components such as CO, CH4, CO2, NO, and S02. A 02 measurement can be made with a built-in paramagnetic analyzer or external zirconia analyzer. The company has a strong presence in Japan, followed by Europe and RoW.

