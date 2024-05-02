Submit Release
The Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) Announces the Launch of the 2024 Shade Structure Grant Program

Aiming to Combat Skin Cancer with Community Shade Initiatives

OTTAWA, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) is thrilled to announce the return of the Shade Structure Grant Program, following its successful inaugural run in 2020. This initiative awards five grants, each up to $7,500, for the creation of permanent shade structures in schools, daycares, city parks, and non-profit organizations across Canada. The goal is to create a safe outdoor environment that protects people from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet radiation. 

"With skin cancer rates on the rise and with climate change, community-based prevention is more crucial than ever," says Dr. Sunil Kalia, Chair of the CDA Sun Awareness Working Group. "These shade structures are a vital step towards engaging our communities in our ongoing efforts to protect Canadians from harmful UV radiation, reducing the risk of skin cancer." 

The application process is now open and will run through June 28, 2024, 11:59 p.m. (EDT). Grant recipients will be notified in September 2024. For more details on eligibility and to apply, please visit our Shade Structure Grant Program webpage. 

For media inquiries, contact: 
Maryn Hendry, Communications Coordinator 
Email: media@dermatology.ca 


