Back from Africa - Success for Irish Cuckoo Tracking Project as Cuach KP lands in Killarney National Park

Cuckoos, or Cuach as gaelige, are a summer migrant to Ireland. Adult birds are resident here from April to early July, having spent the winter on the African continent. They are a unique bird in Ireland as they lay their eggs in other birds’ nests and have no involvement in raising their young. Across Ireland, the cuckoo has seen a 27% reduction in breeding distribution between the first national census, Bird Atlas (1968-1972), and the most recent Bird Atlas (2007-2011).

Back from Africa - Success for Irish Cuckoo Tracking Project as Cuach KP lands in Killarney National Park

