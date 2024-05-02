Ministers and Chief Medical Officer launch the Irish Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) 2022 Study

The survey also reported an increase in the proportion of children being cyberbullied, from 15% in 2018 to 18% in 2022. There are a number of resources, programmes and initiatives ongoing to support young people’s mental health in schools and to prevent bullying. These include the ongoing work of the National Educational Psychological service, the new Digital Strategy for Schools, 2022-2027, the Webwise Internet Safety Programme, the new Oide support service for teachers and school leaders, ongoing development of the Social, Personal and Health Education (SPHE) curricula at both primary and post-primary levels, and the Cineáltas Action Plan on bullying.