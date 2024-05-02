Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,147 in the last 365 days.

Minister Joe O’Brien TD, announces additional funding of almost €1m to support the community function of local authorities

The allocation of additional funding arises from a comprehensive review of the work of the LCDCs. The review found that since their creation, the LCDCs have been performing an ever expanding range of functions and there was a clearly evidenced need for continued funding to support them in delivering upon their core work. ASR funding has been provided annually to the local authorities since 2017 as a contribution towards their community functions, and in particular the staffing of the LCDCs.

You just read:

Minister Joe O’Brien TD, announces additional funding of almost €1m to support the community function of local authorities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more