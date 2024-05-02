Minister Joe O’Brien TD, announces additional funding of almost €1m to support the community function of local authorities

The allocation of additional funding arises from a comprehensive review of the work of the LCDCs. The review found that since their creation, the LCDCs have been performing an ever expanding range of functions and there was a clearly evidenced need for continued funding to support them in delivering upon their core work. ASR funding has been provided annually to the local authorities since 2017 as a contribution towards their community functions, and in particular the staffing of the LCDCs.