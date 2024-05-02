The Government, through the Climate Action Plan, has adopted an overarching framework for policy development, which takes a principles-based approach to define the Just Transition in Ireland. This framework comprises four principles, which align with the ILO Guidelines, UNFCCC and EU frameworks and recommendations, enabling their application across diverse sectors:
You just read:
Minister Ryan secures Government agreement to establish a new Just Transition Commission
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.