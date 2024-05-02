2031 Forecast | Global Network Management Solutions Market Sees Surge in Demand Amidst Growing security Concerns

Network Management Solutions Market

Increase in SDN across enterprises and rise in demand for network security have boosted the growth of the global network management solutions market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global network management solutions market generated $7.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The network management solutions market refers to the sector focused on providing tools, software, and services to manage and optimize computer networks effectively. These solutions are essential for organizations to ensure that their networks operate efficiently, securely, and reliably. As businesses increasingly rely on complex networks to support their operations, the demand for robust network management solutions has grown significantly.

These solutions typically offer features such as network monitoring, performance management, configuration management, security management, and troubleshooting capabilities. They enable organizations to ensure network availability, reliability, and performance while minimizing downtime and security risks.

The market for network management solutions is driven by various factors, including the proliferation of connected devices, the growth of cloud computing, the rise of virtualization technologies, and the increasing complexity of networks. As networks become more critical to business operations, organizations are willing to invest in advanced tools and technologies to manage them effectively.

The global network management solutions market report offers detailed segmentation of the market based on component, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps investors, market players, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on components, the solution segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the cloud segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global network management solutions market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2031. However, market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global network management solutions market analyzed in the research include CA Technology, Cisco, Cubro Network Visibility, Ericsson, Huawei, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Kaseya Co. Ltd., Live Action, Manage Engine, Micro Focus, NETSCOUT Systems, Nokia, Pasessler, Progress, and Zoho Corporation.

The report analyzes these key players in the global network management solutions market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The Covid-19 outbreak severely impacted the market as several industries were exposed the vulnerability, especially those who were dependent on China for raw materials and finished goods.

• The prolonged lockdown disrupted the supply chain and affected the global economy due to the shutdown of manufacturing and production across the world.

