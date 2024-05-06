Milk Protein Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Milk Protein Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Milk Protein Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the milk protein market size is predicted to reach $18.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.

The growth in the milk protein market is due to the rise in infant birth rate. North America region is expected to hold the largest milk protein market share. Major players in the milk protein market include Royal Friesland Campina N.V., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Arla Foods amba, Amco Proteins Company., Saputo Inc.

Milk Protein Market Segments

• By Type: Milk Protein Concentrate, Milk Protein Isolate [MPI], Milk Protein Hydrolysates, Casein And Caseinates, Whey Protein Concentrate, Whey Protein Isolate, Other Types

• By Form: Dry, Liquid

• By Livestock: Cow, Buffalo, Goat

• By Application: Dairy Products, Frozen Desserts, Infant Formula, Dietary Supplements, Bakery, Confectionery, Beverages, Sweet, Savory Snacks

• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

• By Geography: The global milk protein market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Milk protein is the protein that is obtained from filtered milk, which contains whey and casein proteins. They are used in various nutritional and functional applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Milk Protein Market Characteristics

3. Milk Protein Market Trends And Strategies

4. Milk Protein Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Milk Protein Market Size And Growth

……

27. Milk Protein Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Milk Protein Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

